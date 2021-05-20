Edman on upswing after returning home

Getting home after a choppy road trip was good for Tommy Edman for a few reasons.
First, the Cardinals got a day off, which Edman welcomed as a player who has been in the lineup every day this season.
It also meant returning to Busch Stadium to work out some kinks that might have led to a sluggish stretch, which saw him go 4-for-28 in the previous six games.
“Part of it is just being able to get to the park a little earlier to take those extra swings and kind of work some things out with the swing,” Edman said after Wednesday’s 8-5 win over Pittsburgh. “It’s really nice being in the comfortable home cage. I got some good work in and I’ve been feeling good.”
Edman had two more hits, including a double to open the first inning and jump start the offense. He scored in the first and drove in two runs with a single in the second as the Cardinals raced to a 6-0 lead.
He has five hits in two games since coming home to push his average back to .281. He added a sacrifice fly in the fifth, his first of the season.
Edman has played in every game, so a day off Monday and another Thursday are a huge boost as the team prepares for a long stretch without a rest.
Manager Mike Shildt is confident that Edman always will put his time to good use.
“He’s got a great work ethic, and he’s also a very efficient worker,” Shildt said. “He has a clarity to what he’s doing, how he’s doing it and why he’s doing it, which is big for him to be able to play every day. He also has a feel for what he’s doing.
“When you have a good feel, you go, ‘OK, I’m a little out of whack, and I need to get this particular point.’ You go work on it, feel it again and get back onto it. It’s a great trait for a player to have that. He has a really good makeup in that sense.”
Edman didn’t have a hit in the final two games in San Diego, and his average dropped to its lowest point since the first week of the season. As the team’s leadoff hitter in every game, he wasn’t going to return to the field without trying to change something.
He collected three hits in Tuesday’s win and picked up where he left off with a double off the wall in right-center to start things against Pittsburgh starter Trevor Cahill.
Edman helped the Cardinals take advantage of Cahill’s wildness in the second when his single scored two runners, who reached on walks. Pirates first baseman Will Craig made a diving catch of his line drive in the third to save one and possibly two runs.
After Edman delivered his sacrifice fly to right field in the fifth, he walked and stole second in the seventh.
“I was struggling a little bit before this series against the Pirates, and I slowed everything down (Tuesday) and it has kind of paid off the last couple of days. Hopefully I can keep this momentum going and keep the offense clicking.”
Edman did get to rest on Monday, but he didn’t completely leave baseball behind. He spent some time reviewing film to find what he wanted to work on at Busch. He said he found one thing that he “hammered” in his pre-game hitting.
“He’s done a great job for us since he was first called up,” first baseman Paul Goldschmidt said. “He’s been a great player. He’s moved around the diamond and played infield and outfield. So, he’s been huge for us and continues to get better and learn.”