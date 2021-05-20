Edman on upswing after returning home

“He’s got a great work ethic, and he’s also a very efficient worker,” Shildt said. “He has a clarity to what he’s doing, how he’s doing it and why he’s doing it, which is big for him to be able to play every day. He also has a feel for what he’s doing.

“When you have a good feel, you go, ‘OK, I’m a little out of whack, and I need to get this particular point.’ You go work on it, feel it again and get back onto it. It’s a great trait for a player to have that. He has a really good makeup in that sense.”

Edman didn’t have a hit in the final two games in San Diego, and his average dropped to its lowest point since the first week of the season. As the team’s leadoff hitter in every game, he wasn’t going to return to the field without trying to change something.

He collected three hits in Tuesday’s win and picked up where he left off with a double off the wall in right-center to start things against Pittsburgh starter Trevor Cahill.

Edman helped the Cardinals take advantage of Cahill’s wildness in the second when his single scored two runners, who reached on walks. Pirates first baseman Will Craig made a diving catch of his line drive in the third to save one and possibly two runs.