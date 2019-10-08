QUESTION: What does Tommy Edman's future look like with the Cardinals?
BENFRED: They believe he's an everyday player. Question is, at what position, or positions?
He could be the Swiss Army Knife type that gets regular at-bats by bouncing around the diamond defensively. It would be really, really nice if he could play shortstop confidently -- to help give Paul DeJong some breathers there during the season. We haven't yet seen Edman play a single MLB inning at SS this season.
Some of his future depends on what the Cards do at third base regarding returning to Carpenter, or seeking outside help. And some of what the Cards do at third base depends on what they do in left field, regarding extending Ozuna, or seeking a solution from within, or outside.
The left side of the diamond holds the big questions moving forward.