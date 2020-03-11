Elbow soreness keeps Cardinals' Goldschmidt from lineup against Mets

JUPITER, Fla. — Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, who has been dealing with what his manager described as "off and on discomfort" in his right elbow, is out of the lineup Wednesday as the team heads to Port St. Lucie for a Grapefruit League exhibition game against the Mets.

The news, shared by manager Mike Shildt, comes as key Cardinals who did not make the team's two-game trip to the other side of the state earlier this week return to action. The only other exception is second baseman Kolten Wong, who is nearly back from some time off after a pitch drilled him in the calf.

Goldschmidt had an MRI Monday that did not reveal any ligament damage. The issue is being referred to as inflammation. Goldschmidt said he expects to return to games this week.

"He's fine," Shildt said about Goldschmidt. "He's fine. Just making sure everything is OK with his arm, and everything. But he's in a good space."

"We are taking another look at it. We are just making sure he's fine. It's not anything. We are just being super pro-active with it."

"It's going to be a couple days."