ESPN might not show start of Cards' game Friday if it is needed

The Cardinals have bulldozed through many obstacles this season, including a more than two-week shutdown because of a coronavirus outbreak on the team and nearly a dozen doubleheaders to help make up for missed games.

Now their fans might have to endure another inconvenience. If the Cards play a decisive Game 3 on Friday in their opening-round series against San Diego, there is a chance ESPN will not televise its start. The contest is to begin at either 6:08 p.m. or 9:08 p.m. (St. Louis time), which could be three hours after a preceding game begins on that channel.

(If the Cards play Friday their contest will start at the earlier time if the Brewers-Dodgers series already is over, in the later slot if Brewers-Dodgers are playing.)

In either case, if a preceding game that ESPN shows runs long, the network might move the start of Cards-Padres to ESPNews and/or MLB Network — which are seen in far fewer homes than ESPN. The contest also would be on ESPN’s app. ESPN2, which is widely seen, is not an option because it has WBA Finals and college football contests that night.