ESPN might not show start of Cards' game Friday if it is needed

The Cardinals have bulldozed through many obstacles this season, including a more than two-week shutdown because of a coronavirus outbreak on the team and nearly a dozen doubleheaders to help make up for missed games.
Now their fans might have to endure another inconvenience. If the Cards play a decisive Game 3 on Friday in their opening-round series against San Diego, there is a chance ESPN will not televise its start. The contest is to begin at either 6:08 p.m. or 9:08 p.m. (St. Louis time), which could be three hours after a preceding game begins on that channel.
(If the Cards play Friday their contest will start at the earlier time if the Brewers-Dodgers series already is over, in the later slot if Brewers-Dodgers are playing.)
In either case, if a preceding game that ESPN shows runs long, the network might move the start of Cards-Padres to ESPNews and/or MLB Network — which are seen in far fewer homes than ESPN. The contest also would be on ESPN’s app. ESPN2, which is widely seen, is not an option because it has WBA Finals and college football contests that night.
Three hours certainly might not be enough time to get an earlier game played. Four of the first 10 contests this postseason ran longer than that, and Atlanta’s 1-0 victory Wednesday over Cincinnati went 13 innings took 4:39. ESPN did not join its next contest, White Sox-Athletics, until the fifth inning.
And it took the Cards 3:53 to beat the Padres 7-4 Wednesday in that series opener.
All of this is part of a confusing maze of patchwork scheduling.
If the Cardinals play Friday and a lead-in contest that overlaps is lopsided, the first game could moved to a lesser-seen outlet. If it’s close, it likely stays. There is no provision that home markets must immediately be switched to the local team when there are simultaneous games, as is the NFL case, an ESPN spokesman said. Where games are shown is at the network’s discretion.
There is more. Because the Yankees-Indians series ended Wednesday, Thursday's Redbirds game has changed. It originally was scheduled for 4:08 p.m. (St. Louis time) on ESPN2, but moves to 6:08 p.m. on ESPN and could face the same overlapping possibilities with an earlier White Sox-A's contest.
