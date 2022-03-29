Fantasy focus: Where should you snag Cardinals in your fantasy baseball draft?

With baseball season back on the horizon and rosters starting to solidify as spring training comes to an end, fantasy baseball drafting season is in full swing.

So which players should you look to draft from the St. Louis Cardinals? And where should you take them?

Here are some players to consider when your team is on the clock.

The Sure Things:

Paul Goldschmidt

2021 Season: .295/.367./.516 31HR, 100RBI, 12SB,

2022 Projections: .295/.356/.501 32HR, 89RBI, 8SB

ESPN average draft position: 52.1, 1B5

Paul Goldschmidt continues to be one of the safest picks in fantasy baseball as a lock to secure 550+ at-bats and solid offensive numbers. While there may be higher upside with other first basemen, Goldschmidt represents high value if you want to focus on other areas earlier in the draft.

Nolan Arenado

2021 Season:.255/.312/.494 34HR, 105RBI, 2SB

2022 Projections: .257/.319/.481 33HR, 100RBI, 2SB

ESPN ADP: 30.8 3B4

In his first season in St. Louis, Arenado proved his power wasn't a product of Coors Field. Like his corner infield mate, Arenado is projected to be one of the more solid offensive producers in baseball, with one of the highest floors in the game. Add in the DH for extra days off, and the Cards' third-baseman is as safe a pick as they come.

Giovanny Gallegos

2021 Season: 80.1IP, 95K, 14SV, 3.02ERA, 0.88WHIP

2022 Projections: 73IP, 87K, 33SV, 3.21ERA, 0.97WHIP

ESPN ADP: 128.5, RP9

While projections may not reflect the Cardinals brass's opinion on closers, it does represent that Gallegos is a premier reliever who will have plenty of opportunities to rack up holds, if not the vaunted saves. Factor in plenty of chances against the weaker NL Central, and Gallegos becomes an excellent option to fill the relief role on your team.

Value Picks:

Tommy Edman

2021 Season: .262/.308/.387 11HR, 56RBI, 30SB

2022 Projections: .263/.310/.396 13HR, 59RBI, 24SB

ESPN ADP: 139.2, 2B13

Tommy Edman is s perfect example of the value of versatility, as he qualifies as both a second baseman and outfielder at the beginning of the season. In roto leagues, which value stolen bases to a higher degree, his value increases even more. Getting Edman at his average draft position, considering how many at-bats he will get and the potential to outperform his projections, makes him an excellent pick.

Dylan Carlson

2021 Season: .266/.343/.437 18HR, 65RBI, 2SB

2022 Projections: .252/.329/.442 21HR, 69RBI, 6SB

ESPN ADP: 199.9, OF49

This season, drafting Dylan Carlson is a bet on him outperforming expectations in his sophomore campaign. After closing the season hot in 2021, there is plenty of reason to believe he can be an impact outfielder. As a minor leaguer, he profiled as a 20 homerun/20 steals player. If he returns to that, he will be well worth the investment at pick 200.

Adam Wainwright

2021 Season: 206.1IP, 174K, 17W, 3.05ERA, 1.06WHIP

2022 Projections: 180IP, 143K, 11K, 4.15ERA, 1.26WHIP

ESPN ADP: 160, SP49

After drinking at the fountain of youth in 2021, it wouldn't be unfair to expect a return to the average for a 40-year-old starting pitcher. That being said, even with a regression, Waino is still a valuable option. If he can tally up anything close to 180 innings pitched in 2022, he will be a safe late-round pick for depth in all leagues — especially ones that allow you only to start him at home.

Tyler O'Neil

2021 Season: .286/.352/.560 34HR, 80RBI, 15SB

2022 Projections: .266/.331/.511 35HR, 89RBI, 14SB

ESPN ADP: 148, OF37

The raw power and the potential for stolen base production make Tyler O'Neil an ideal pick for roto and category scoring leagues. A repeat in power production does not seem unlikely in 2022, but a new manager may scare off some who worry about his green light on the basepaths. If you need power around round 10 in your draft, not many others compare to O'Neil.

Draft at your own risk:

Jack Flaherty

2021 Season: 78.1IP, 85K, 9W, 3.22ERA, 1.06WHIP

2022 Projections: 126IP, 143K, 8W, 3.57ERA, 1.13WHIP

ESPN ADP: 145.3, SP44

The injury to Flaherty's shoulder has not yet been reflected in ADP, but considering the time he will be missing, it is drafter beware.

Before his injury, Flaherty was set to be a top pitching option in all formats; however, it is unlikely he will now get enough opportunities to warrant his average draft position. If you can steal him in the later rounds of your draft, he might provide substantial value down the stretch. (If you're ok with that risk).

Paul DeJong

2021 Season: .194/.281/.388 19HR, 45RBI, 4SB

2022 Projections: .219/.301/.412 19HR, 54RBI, 4SB

ESPN ADP: 260, SS41

In the eyes of most fantasy players, Paul DeJong's power potential isn't enough to offset his poor average and lack of production in other categories. Considering the depth of talent at shortstop this season to choose from across the league, only the brave should consider using a draft pick on Paul DeJong.

Old Friends to Consider:

