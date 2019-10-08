QUESTION: Is this postseason the last we will see of Adam Wainwright? Or do the Cardinals have a desire to bring him back on an incentive-laden contract like this year? Would it be a smart decision by the club to consider it?
BENFRED: Wainwright has not yet revealed his plans, and those plans will have a big say in what happens. If he's willing to accept a similar incentive-laden deal like he did for this season -- I think he called it singing for supper -- then I imagine the Cardinals would want him back, because of how he performed this season, and because of what he means for the other pitchers on the staff.
If he wants more guaranteed because of his performance this season, that's a different, more complicated conversation, right? How much more guaranteed?
If he wants to ride off into the sunset on a high note, that could be appealing. But he's not talking like a man who's done.
Wainwright on a similar deal for another year would be in no way damaging to the team. Even if it doesn't work, it's low-risk with a strong potential reward.