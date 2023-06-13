If just one thing went a different way, Paul Goldschmidt might have gone to bed knowing he’d provided the biggest hit of the night and helped lift the Cardinals to a series-opening win over the San Francisco Giants — a club he’s been a one-man wrecking crew against his entire career.

Instead, the inherently cruel nature of baseball left the National League’s reigning MVP lamenting the outcome of his last at-bat which also ended up being the final at-bat of the Cardinals 4-3 loss to the Giants at Busch Stadium on Monday night.

His sharply-hit one-hopper back to the pitcher for the final out of the ninth inning put the finishing touches on a third consecutive loss, the 16th one-run loss of the season for the Cardinals. Seven of their last eleven losses have come by gut-wrenching one-run margins.

“I think you’re going to be frustrated no matter how you lose,” Goldschmidt said when asked about the recent spate of one-run losses. “Whether you get blown out or it’s a one-run loss, it’s a loss. It doesn’t matter. It’s not what we want.”

The Cardinals (27-40) trailed 2-1 going into the sixth inning, and Giants starting pitcher Logan Webb had just one significant blemish on his outing in the form of a Paul DeJong solo homer in the fifth.

Brendan Donovan swatted a leadoff single into left field to start the sixth, and Webb got to 2-2 count against Goldschmidt.

However, Goldschmidt hammered the 2-2 slider from Webb into the bullpen behind the left-center field wall for a two-run home run. The 385-foot blast, his 11th homer of the season, put the Cardinals in front 3-2.

The Giants (34-32) answered in the top of the seventh with a run against relief pitcher Andre Pallante tied the score 3-3. Three consecutive men reached with two outs via a walk and back-to-back singles. The second single, smacked into right field by Mitch Haniger, pulled the Giants even.

Then in the eighth, the Giants took the lead back against reliever Chris Stratton. A one-out double into the left-center field gap by Patrick Bailey put the go-ahead run in scoring position. Then Giants veteran shortstop Brandon Crawford smacked an RBI single on the ground into left field and drove in Bailey as the Giants moved ahead 4-3.

The Cardinals threatened to tie the score again or take the lead in the eighth. With one out and a runner on, Nolan Gorman lined a single into right-center field. Goldschmidt went from first to third on the play and that put runners on the corners and one out with Nolan Arenado (2-for-4) at the plate.

With the chance to drive in the tying run with a sacrifice fly, Arenado instead popped up harmlessly to first base for the second out of the inning. After Willson Contreras walked to load the bases, Dylan Carlson hit an inning-ending fly ball to center field.

In the ninth inning, Tommy Edman drew a two-out walk and Donovan got hit by a pitch to bring Goldschmidt to the plate.

The Cardinals have struggled badly with runners in scoring position of late. Through Monday night’s loss, they’re now just 2-for-33 with runners in scoring position in their last six games.

Goldschmidt’s bouncer back to the mound ended the game.

While he didn’t seem willing to make much distinction between a one-run loss and a blowout, he certainly acknowledged that individual plays or at-bats in potentially game-changing moments stand out on nights like this one.

“Of course, I’m up there and I’ve got a chance (where) if I get a hit we tie the game,” Goldschmidt said. “So you definitely go home thinking about that. You feel like you let the team down when you don’t come through. It’s not what you want, but, unfortunately, that’s what happened tonight and try to play better tomorrow.”

Goldschmidt entered the day ranked among the Top-10 in the NL in runs scored (41, tied for ninth), doubles (19, fourth), walks (37, tied for eighth), on-base percentage (.382, ninth), extra-base hits (29, tied for sixth), total bases (118, tied for eighth) and multi-hit games (22, fifth).

He’d already delivered a clutch two-run homer against a Giants club against which he entered the sporting a career OPS of .963. His home run in the sixth gave him 31 against the Giants, second most among active players in the majors behind Arenado (33).

Goldschmidt said made a point of focusing just on the task at hand and tried not to think about the Cardinals’ recent struggles.

“We’re just trying to win the game, I mean that’s all we can do,” Goldschmidt said. “Especially in that moment, I just tell myself do what I always do. Try to have a good at-bat, hit it hard, whatever the keys are for that at-bat. Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to do that tonight. Like I said, it stinks. You get a chance win the game or at least tie the game and you don’t come through.”

Both Goldschmidt and Arenado came to the plate with chances to alter the game’s outcome in the final two innings, but the Cardinals still left money on the table in crucial spots.

“Those guys take big swings for us,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said. “Goldy hit a two-run homer today. Unfortunately, we didn’t come through in another situation. But we’ll have a shot at this because of those two guys. That’s baseball. Sometimes it happens. Sometimes it doesn’t.”

The Giants have now won four in a row on the road and nine of their last 11 away from San Francisco.

Cardinals rookie left-hander Matthew Liberatore pitched around traffic in his first two innings, gave up two runs in the third inning, but then buckled down and held the Giants without a run for his final three frames to earn a quality start.

He allowed two runs on seven hits and two walks, and he struck out five in six innings. He exited the game with the Cardinals leading 3-2.

“I felt like I settled in after that third inning,” Liberatore said. “I didn’t get ahead early in the game. I did a much better job of that later, got some groundball quick outs. I was able to keep my pitch count down and get through six.”

Liberatore gave up just three hits in his final three innings, and he recorded four of his strikeouts during that stretch.

“I think it was just tempo,” Liberatore said of the thing that clicked after the third inning. “Just moving a little too fast early. Slowed it down after that third inning and was pounding the strike zone a lot more and getting some balls on the ground, staying ahead of guys.”

Liberatore came back strong after posting his shortest start of the season last week in Texas against the Rangers. He went just four innings and allowed five runs on seven hits, including the first home run he allowed this season.

On Monday night, he felt better with his curveball, but he “still would like to see it more consistent than tonight.”

Photos: San Francisco Giants beat the St. Louis Cardinals 4-3