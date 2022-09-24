First Pitch: After a historic 700 home runs, Albert Pujols continues to be top option

First Pitch is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. at Los Angeles Dodger Stadium.

With the pageantry and celebration of Albert Pujols' 700th home run now behind them, the Cardinals look to secure their playoff position and division crown with the magic number down to just four.

Fortunately for the Cardinals — and fans — Albert Pujols remains the best option in the Cardinals lineup, especially with left-handed pitcher Clayton Kershaw on the mound for the Dodgers tonight. Lifetime, Pujols is a .346 hitter against the Dodgers future hall-of-fame starter, but has never hit a home run against Kershaw. He will DH and hit second.

The Cardinals middle-of-the-order have been lethal against Kershaw. Nolan Arenado has been one of the best in baseball at hitting against Kershaw, hitting .297 with four home runs and 10 RBI in 64 at-bats against the Cy Young winner. Those four home runs and 10 RBIs are the most Kershaw has allowed to any player in his career. Paul Goldschmidt ranks second in both of those categories, with three home runs and nine RBIs respectively. The two stars will start in their normal corner infield positions and middle-of-the-order batting spots.

Yadier Molina will sit out for the fourth straight game citing general soreness as the reason the 40-year-old's extended rest. He will though start tomorrow with Adam Wainwright on the mound. Andrew Knizner will start behind the plate and hit eighth.

Lineups

CARDINALS (89-63)

1. Tommy Edman, 2B

2. Albert Pujols, DH

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Juan Yepez, LF

6. Dylan Carlson, CF

7. Paul DeJong, SS

8. Andrew Knizner, C

9. Lars Nootbaar, RF

P: Jordan Montgomery, LHP

Dodgers (104-47)

1. Mookie Betts, RF

2. Trea Turner, SS

3. Freddie Freeman, 1B

4. Will Smith, DH

5. Max Muncy, 3B

6. Chris Taylor, 2B

7. Trayce Thompson, LF

8. Austin Barnes, C

9. Cody Bellinger, CF

P: Clayton Kershaw, LHP

Pitching Matchup

LHP Jordan Montgomery (8-5, 3.26 ERA): Although he collected a season high nine strikeouts in his last appearance, Jordan Montgomery was hard on himself for not being able to go deeper into the game by not being able to finish the sixth inning against the Reds. Montgomery has never pitched against the Dodgers.

LHP Clayton Kershaw (9-3, 2.66 ERA): There's little Clayton Kershaw hasn't done in his esteemed career: Triple Crown winner, three time Cy Young winner, nine time all-star, World Series champion. But Kershaw has never allowed a home run to Albert Pujols, a rare feat for a lefty. Kershaw has allowed two earned runs or fewer in seven of his last nine starts.

Wild Cards

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol tied Rogers Hornsby with yesterday's win for most wins by a first-year Cardinals manager at 89. 10th most in franchise history. If the Cardinals were to win every remaining game this season, Marmol would break the record owned by Eddie Dyer with 98 wins in 1946.

The Cardinals' magic number to clinch the National League Central is four. Any combination of Brewer losses or Cardinals wins that equal five will assure the Cardinals at least the third seed in the NL playoffs. With the Cardinals heading to Milwaukee next week, things could move quickly as a Cardinal win would equal a drop of two in the magic number tracking. They'll host the first-round, wild-card series at Busch Stadium.

Injury Report

Tyler O'Neill has been placed on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain. He continues to rest from the Grade 1 strain, and it's not yet clear when he will resume baseball activities, though the Cardinals hope to have a feel for that while they're at Dodger Stadium during the coming weekend. (Updated Sept. 22)

Jordan Hicks (arm fatigue) is expected to resume throwing shortly with the possibility of being evaluated for a return during the next home stand, when he is eligible to come off the injured list. A battery of exams of his arm and neck did not show a structural reason for the sensation of fatigue that put him on the IL. (Updated Sept. 22)

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip) and RHP Alex Reyes (shoulder) underwent season-ending surgeries. Both right-handed pitchers are expected to be ready for spring training after a winter of recovery. (Updated Aug. 20)

Up Next

The Cardinals continue their west-coast road trip in Los Angeles before returning to the Midwest for a two-game stint in Milwaukee. They will then head back to St. Louis for the final home series of the season before visiting Pittsburgh for the final three games of the 2022 season.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Saturday night, and also in the pages of Sunday's Post-Dispatch.