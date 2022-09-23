First Pitch: Albert Pujols returns to Los Angeles with history in his sights

In today’s 10 a.m. video, columnist Ben Hochman discusses the Cardinals’ legendary duo of Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright on the day of their record-breaking 325
First Pitch is scheduled for 9:10 p.m. at Los Angeles Dodger Stadium .
With a left-handed pitcher on the mound Friday night, Albert Pujols will have a prime opportunity to add to his already historic home run total. The Cardinals have 11 games to play, and Pujols needs two more home runs to reach the 700 mark.
While Pujols has never faced today's Dodger starter, Andrew Heaney, he does love Dodger Stadium. Where he has hit 17 long balls lifetime.
Pujols will hit second and DH tonight.
The Cardinals have several LA-area natives, including Lars Nootbaar, a USC alumn who will make his Dodger Stadium debut tonight. The Trojan twice hit game-winning base hits against rival UCLA while playing at Dodger Stadium, and hit a home run as a high schooler when playing once at the LA ballpark. Nootbaar will man right field and hit seventh.
Other notable Californians include third baseman Nolan Arenado, who will hit cleanup, Andre Pallante, Jo Jo Romero, and last night's starter, Jack Flaherty.
Yesterday's hero, Brendan Donovan, will hit ninth and play second base in a rare start against a lefty. Dylan Carlson and Juan Yepez, meanwhile, will hope to kickstart their bats in the middle of the lineup.
Tonight's game will be shown exclusively on Apple TV+, a streaming platform available nationwide. Find out how to stream the game
here. Lineups CARDINALS (88-63) Dodgers (104-46) LHP Jose Quintana (5-6, 3.16 ERA): In his last time out Quintana was brilliant, tossing eight innings of two-hit ball en route to a win in extras. The Cardinals are 8-1 in his nine starts. Quintana has seen the Dodgers twice before this season, both times as a member of the Pirates, where he went 1-0 with 10 ⅓ inning pitched. LHP Andrew Heaney (3-2, 2.66 ERA): A fresh face to the Cardinals, as only Nolan Arenado and Yadier Molina have seen the southpaw before. Making his 14th start of the season, the lefty has been nasty, striking out 92 hitters in just 61 innings pitched. Wild Cards The Cardinals own an all-time record of 140-150 when playing in Dodger Stadium, but seem to own the LA club when seeing them in the postseason, earning a record of 14-10 since the ballpark opened in 1985. The Cardinals' magic number to clinch the National League Central is five. Any combination of Brewer losses or Cardinals wins that equal five will assure the Cardinals at least the third seed in the NL playoffs. With the Cardinals heading to Milwaukee next week, things could move quickly as a Cardinal win would equal a drop of two in the magic number tracking. They'll host the first-round, wild-card series at Busch Stadium. Tyler O'Neill has been placed on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain. He continues to rest from the Grade 1 strain, and it's not yet clear when he will resume baseball activities, though the Cardinals hope to have a feel for that while they're at Dodger Stadium during the coming weekend. ( Updated Sept. 22) Jordan Hicks (arm fatigue) is expected to resume throwing shortly with the possibility of being evaluated for a return during the next home stand, when he is eligible to come off the injured list. A battery of exams of his arm and neck did not show a structural reason for the sensation of fatigue that put him on the IL ( Updated Sept. 22) RHP Drew VerHagen (hip) and RHP Alex Reyes (shoulder) underwent season-ending surgeries. Both right-handed pitchers are expected to be ready for spring training after a winter of recovery. (Updated Aug. 20) Up Next
The Cardinals continue their west-coast road trip in San Diego and Los Angeles before returning to the Midwest for a two-game stint in Milwaukee. They will then head back to St. Louis for the final home series of the season.
Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Friday night, and also in the pages of Saturday 's Post-Dispatch.
Photos: Cardinals take two from the Reds, 5-1 and 1-0 in extra innings doubleheader
The Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt is mobbed by teammates Andrew Knizner (who scored the winning run), Lars Nootbaar and Nolan Gorman after Goldschmidt reached on a fielder's choice with a throwing error by Cincinnati Reds Nick Senzel to end the game in 11 innings on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, the second game of a doubleheader at Busch Stadium.
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Cardinals base runner Andrew Knizner scores the winning run as Paul Goldschmidt reaches on a fielder's choice with a throwing error by Cincinnati Reds Nick Senzel to end the game in 11 innings on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, the second game of a doubleheader at Busch Stadium.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals players mob Paul Goldschmidt alongside base runner Andrew Knizner, who scored the winning run as Goldschmidt reaches on a fielder's choice with a throwing error by Cincinnati Reds Nick Senzel to end the game in 11 innings on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, the second game of a doubleheader at Busch Stadium.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt (46) hits into a fielder's choice scoring Andrew Knizner (7) on a throwing error from Cincinnati Reds center fielder Nick Senzel (15) in the eleventh inning game 2 of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Cardinals won 1-0.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Teammates swarm St. Louis Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt (46) after Goldschmidt reaches first base on a fielder's choice with a throwing error by Cincinnati Reds Nick Senzel to score Andrew Knizner to end the game in 11 innings with a Cardinals 1-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 in game 2 of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals Andrew Knizner (7) scores past Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine (28) after Knizer was hit by a throwing hit byCincinnati Reds center fielder Nick Senzel (15) to score and beat the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 in game 2 of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium.
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals Paul Goldschmidt (46) is congratulated Lars Nootbaar (21) after Goldschmidt reaches first base on a fielder's choice with a throwing error by Cincinnati Reds Nick Senzel to score Andrew Knizner to end the game in 11 innings with a Cardinals 1-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds 1-0 in game 2 of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
The Cardinals' Yadier Molina (4) celebrates a two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Mike Minor in the third inning of game 1 of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium.
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina takes a curtain call after hitting a two-run home run in the third inning, scoring Brendan Donovan against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Busch Stadium.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina (4) celebrates a two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Mike Minor (31) in the third inning of game 1 of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina (4) hits a two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Mike Minor (31) in the third inning of game 1 of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina (4) hugs Adam Wainwright (50) after hitting a two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Mike Minor (31) in the third inning of game 1 of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina get cheers from the crowd and the bench as he hits a two-run third inning home run scoring Brendan Donovan, as he passes Cincinnati Reds pitcher Mike Minor on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Busch Stadium. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina is greeted by Albert Pujols after Molina hit a two-run home run in the third inning, scoring Brendan Donovan against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Busch Stadium. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Tommy Edman (19) catches a pop fly by Cincinnati Reds Kyle Farmer (17) to end third inning of game 1 of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Brendan Donovan (33) catches a fly ball hit by Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) for an out in the first inning of game 1 of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) makes a error fielding a ball hit by Cincinnati Reds Jonathan India (6) in the first inning of game 1 of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals Albert Pujols (5) signs autographs before the start of game 1 of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson (43) goes to work in the first inning of game 1 of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium.
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Cardinals Goldschmidt (46) earns a bases loaded walk off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Mike Minor (31) sending Yadier Molina (4) home to score a run in the second inning of game 1 of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals Dylan Carlson (3) strikes out stranding two base runners to end the first inning of game 1 of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Brendan Donovan (33) scores on a RBI single by Tommy Edman (19) off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Mike Minor (31) in the second inning of game 1 of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina (4) tips his helmet during a curtain call after hitting a two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Mike Minor (31) in the third inning of game 1 of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals Goldschmidt (46) earns a bases loaded walk off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Mike Minor (31) sending Yadier Molina (4) home to score a run in the second inning of game 1 of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina (4) celebrates a two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Mike Minor (31) with Brendan Donovan (33) in the third inning of game 1 of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals Tommy Edman (19) hits an RBI single off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Mike Minor (31) in the second inning of game 1 of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals Yadier Molina (4) celebrates a two-run home run off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Mike Minor (31) in the third inning of game 1 of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson (43) towels off in the dugout after the third inning of game 1 of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals Dylan Carlson (3) doubles off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Mike Minor (31) in the third inning of game 1 of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
The Cardinals' Dylan Carlson (3) doubles off Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Mike Minor in the third inning of the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium.
Laurie Skrivan, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols (5) expresses frustration after grounding out in the eighth inning of game 1 of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) and relief pitcher Andre Pallante (53) celebrate the Cardinals 5-1 in game 1 of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Andre Pallante (53)) fields a ball hit by Cincinnati Reds Alejo Lopez (35) and under tosses to first base for an out in game 1 of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals Tommy Edman (19) singles off Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Hunter Strickland (54) in the eighth inning off of game 1 of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Dakota Hudson worked eight innings in a 5-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds, the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Busch Stadium.
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Dakota Hudson worked eight innings in a 5-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds, the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Busch Stadium. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols keeps an eye on pitcher Dakota Hudson as Cincinnati Reds base runner Matt Reynolds measures his lead on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Busch Stadium. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals Albert Pujols grounds out in the fourth inning of a 5-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds, the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Busch Stadium. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Home plate umpire Brian O'Nora calls St. Louis Cardinals base runner Dylan Carlson safe at home after Cincinnati Reds catcher Chuckie Robinson bobbled the throw in the third inning on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Busch Stadium. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Andre Pallante works the ninth inning toward a 5-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Busch Stadium. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Andre Pallante celebrates following a 5-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Busch Stadium. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jose Quintana works the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in the second game of a doubleheader at Busch Stadium.
Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch
St. Louis Cardinals Tommy Edman steals second base in the first inning against Jonathan India of the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in the second game of a doubleheader at Busch Stadium. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
The Fort Leonard Wood 399th Army Band performs the national anthem before the St. Louis Cardinals play the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in the second game of a doubleheader at Busch Stadium. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Donovan Solano prays before his Cincinnati Reds play the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in the second game of a doubleheader at Busch Stadium. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
Cincinnati Reds catcher Chuckie Robinson blows bubbles from the bench while playing the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in the second game of a doubleheader at Busch Stadium. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals Nolan Arenado flys out in the sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in the second game of a doubleheader at Busch Stadium. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner catches an infield fly hit by Cincinnati Reds Aristides Aquino in the seventh inning on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in the second game of a doubleheader at Busch Stadium. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jose Quintana completes the eighth inning, allowing two hits on the day against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in the second game of a doubleheader at Busch Stadium. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley works the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in the second game of a doubleheader at Busch Stadium. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jose Quintana completes the eighth inning, allowing two hits on the day against the Cincinnati Reds as he is met by catcher Andrew Knizner on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in the second game of a doubleheader at Busch Stadium. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryan Helsley works the ninth inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in the second game of a doubleheader at Busch Stadium. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals fans watch as Albert Pujols takes one visit to the plate on the evening game, striking out in the seventh inning against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 in the second game of a doubleheader at Busch Stadium. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com
Robert Cohen
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) goes to work in the sixth inning of game 2 of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) waits for right fielder Alec Burleson (41) to catch a pop fly hit off the bat of Cincinnati Reds Kyle Farmer (17) in the fourth inning of game 2 of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) sits in the dugout in the sixth inning of game 2 of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine (28) tags out St. Louis Cardinals lCorey Dickerson (25) to end the tenth inning of game 2 of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Giovanny Gallegos (65) points to the sky after pitching a scoreless tenth inning of game 2 of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Ben DeLuzio (26) catches a fly ball hit by Cincinnati Reds Jose Barrero (2) in the eighth inning of game 2 of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols (5) strikes out in the fifth inning from Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Reiver Sanmartin (52) of game 2 of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) watches as catcher Andrew Knizner (7) throws to first base to Cincinnati Reds Donovan Solano (7) for an out in the fourth inning of game 2 of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals Alec Burleson (41) points to the dugout after reaching base on a bunt during the fourth inning of game 2 of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner (7) catches a pop fly by Cincinnati Reds Aristides Aquino (44) to end the seventh inning of game 2 of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals Albert Pujols (5) sits in the dugout during the third inning of game 2 of a doubleheader against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
St. Louis Cardinals Lars Nootbaar (21) reacts to being struck out by Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (21) in the second inning of game 2 of a doubleheader on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
Katja Colic,11, smiles after signing the America the Beautiful before the crowd for Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Day (DHHAD) before the St. Louis Cardinals game 2 of a doubleheader against the Cincinatti Reds on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Busch Stadium. Photo by Laurie Skrivan,
lskrivan@post-dispatch.com
Laurie Skrivan
