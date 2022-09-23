First Pitch: Albert Pujols returns to Los Angeles with history in his sights

First Pitch is scheduled for 9:10 p.m. at Los Angeles Dodger Stadium .

With a left-handed pitcher on the mound Friday night, Albert Pujols will have a prime opportunity to add to his already historic home run total. The Cardinals have 11 games to play, and Pujols needs two more home runs to reach the 700 mark.

While Pujols has never faced today's Dodger starter, Andrew Heaney, he does love Dodger Stadium. Where he has hit 17 long balls lifetime.

Pujols will hit second and DH tonight.

The Cardinals have several LA-area natives, including Lars Nootbaar, a USC alumn who will make his Dodger Stadium debut tonight. The Trojan twice hit game-winning base hits against rival UCLA while playing at Dodger Stadium, and hit a home run as a high schooler when playing once at the LA ballpark. Nootbaar will man right field and hit seventh.

Other notable Californians include third baseman Nolan Arenado, who will hit cleanup, Andre Pallante, Jo Jo Romero, and last night's starter, Jack Flaherty.

Yesterday's hero, Brendan Donovan, will hit ninth and play second base in a rare start against a lefty. Dylan Carlson and Juan Yepez, meanwhile, will hope to kickstart their bats in the middle of the lineup.

Tonight's game will be shown exclusively on Apple TV+, a streaming platform available nationwide. Find out how to stream the game here.

Lineups

CARDINALS (88-63)

1. Tommy Edman, SS

2. Albert Pujols, DH

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Juan Yepez, LF

6. Dylan Carlson, CF

7. Lars Nootbaar, RF

8. Andrew Knizner, C

9. Brendan Donovan, 2B

P: Jack Flaherty

Dodgers (104-46)

1. Mookie Betts, RF

2. Trea Turner, SS

3. Will Smith, C

4. Justin Turner, DH

5. Max Muncy, 3B

6. Chris Taylor, LF

7. Trayce Thompson, CF

8. Miguel Vargas, 1B

9. Hanser Alberto, 2B

P: Joe Musgrove, RHP

Pitching Matchup

LHP Jose Quintana (5-6, 3.16 ERA): In his last time out Quintana was brilliant, tossing eight innings of two-hit ball en route to a win in extras. The Cardinals are 8-1 in his nine starts. Quintana has seen the Dodgers twice before this season, both times as a member of the Pirates, where he went 1-0 with 10 ⅓ inning pitched.

LHP Andrew Heaney (3-2, 2.66 ERA): A fresh face to the Cardinals, as only Nolan Arenado and Yadier Molina have seen the southpaw before. Making his 14th start of the season, the lefty has been nasty, striking out 92 hitters in just 61 innings pitched.

Wild Cards

The Cardinals own an all-time record of 140-150 when playing in Dodger Stadium, but seem to own the LA club when seeing them in the postseason, earning a record of 14-10 since the ballpark opened in 1985.

The Cardinals' magic number to clinch the National League Central is five. Any combination of Brewer losses or Cardinals wins that equal five will assure the Cardinals at least the third seed in the NL playoffs. With the Cardinals heading to Milwaukee next week, things could move quickly as a Cardinal win would equal a drop of two in the magic number tracking. They'll host the first-round, wild-card series at Busch Stadium.

Injury Report

Tyler O'Neill has been placed on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain. He continues to rest from the Grade 1 strain, and it's not yet clear when he will resume baseball activities, though the Cardinals hope to have a feel for that while they're at Dodger Stadium during the coming weekend. (Updated Sept. 22)

Jordan Hicks (arm fatigue) is expected to resume throwing shortly with the possibility of being evaluated for a return during the next home stand, when he is eligible to come off the injured list. A battery of exams of his arm and neck did not show a structural reason for the sensation of fatigue that put him on the IL (Updated Sept. 22)

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip) and RHP Alex Reyes (shoulder) underwent season-ending surgeries. Both right-handed pitchers are expected to be ready for spring training after a winter of recovery. (Updated Aug. 20)

Up Next

The Cardinals continue their west-coast road trip in San Diego and Los Angeles before returning to the Midwest for a two-game stint in Milwaukee. They will then head back to St. Louis for the final home series of the season.

