First Pitch: Burgeoning ace Mikolas takes mound in first-place showdown in Milwaukee

The Cardinals will look to regain sole possession of first place in the National League Central tonight in a showdown with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Cardinals captured first place in the division 10 days ago, but after failing to capture a series win in Boston, the Cardinals are now tied with Milwaukee for first place.

The Cardinals are working with a fully rested bullpen to battle one of the best pitching staffs in baseball. While today's starter, Miles Mikolas, has been historically excellent against the Brewers, the Cardinals have scored three runs or fewer in half of their games against the Brewers this season. The Cardinals have gone 3-1 this season in games they scored at least four runs against the Brewers, and 1-3 in games they did not.

The season series is tied at four wins apiece, and both teams have identical 38-30 records. Strap in.

Lineups

Will be posted when they become available.

Pitching Matchup

Miles Mikolas, RHP (5-4, 2.62 ERA): After nearly making history in his last outing, and throwing a career high in pitches, Mikolas will take the mound in one of his most successful ballparks, Milwaukee's American Family Field. The only place Mikolas has been better in his career is Busch Stadium. Mikolas is a career 5-1 at the stadium formerly known as Miller Park, holding hitters to a .182 batting average with a 8.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Corbin Burnes, RHP (4-4, 2.52): After a slow start to the season, Corbin Burnes has settled back into being one of the most consistent starters in the National League. Ten of his thirteen starts this season have seen him pitch into the sixth inning or later. The last time he pitched against the Cardinals was on May 29 when he struck out eleven on route to a 3-2 win at Busch Stadium.

Wild cards

Per Baseball Reference, infielder Tommy Edman leads all players this season in wins above replacement. While sitting ninth in offensive WAR, his MLB-leading 1.6 defensive WAR does more than enough to catapult him into first. Since making the shift to shortstop, Edman ranks 13th in outs above average at the position, despite playing 300 fewer innings at short than the league leading Jorge Matteo of the Baltimore Orioles.

Brendan Donovan ranks fourth among rookies in WAR, and first in the National League. He also ranks first in Win Probability Added, and walk-to-strikeout rate.

Three Up

Three Down

Injury Updates

C Yadier Molina (right knee inflammation) has been placed on the 10-day IL due to an aggravated right knee, the placement is retroactive to June 16. He has been prescribed at least a week of rest before ramping up activities. There is no timetable for his return.

OF Tyler O’Neill injured his left hamstring legging out a double Sunday in Boston. The left fielder was scheduled to have a scan taken of the muscle Monday in Milwaukee to determine the severity and if an injured list move will be required.

OF Corey Dickerson (calf muscle) began a rehab assignment with Class AAA Memphis on June 16, but has yet to play since because of soreness in the same muscle. The Cardinals expect him to try a return to the Triple-A lineup at DH on Tuesday. His one rehab game was highlighted by a monster 2-run in his first at-bat.

LHP Steven Matz (shoulder) threw off a mound this past weekend in St. Louis. He will continue to work off a mound in bullpen sessions before being revaluated next weekend. (Updated June 15)

RHP Jordan Hicks (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment within the week, the Cardinals hope. He has thrown several bullpen sessions, and the plan is to prepare for a return as a reliever.

RHP Alex Reyes (torn labrum) required surgery to repair damage in his right throwing shoulder. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season. (Updated June 15)

Who's next

Game 2: Jack Flaherty (0-0, 6.00 ERA) vs Aaron Ashby (1-5, 4.25 ERA)

Game 3: Adam Wainwright (5-5, 3.06) vs Eric Lauer (6-2, 3.57 ERA)

Game 4: Dakota Hudson (5-3, 3.31 ERA) vs Jason Alexander (1-0, 2.42 ERA)

Up Next

The Cardinals continue their series in Milwaukee. The Brewers will be looking to retake the division lead from the Cardinals, with the two clubs now tied for first in the NL Central. They will then return home to take on the Cubs for the first time at Busch Stadium this season.

Check back here throughout the evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Monday night, and also in the pages of Tuesdays Post-Dispatch.

