First Pitch: Cardinals continue to rest, tinker as regular season comes to a close

First Pitch is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. at Pittsburgh's PNC Park

The Cardinals continue their march to the playoffs on Tuesday night by prioritizing rest and experimentation. Dakota Hudson gets the start today, his first since Sept. 17th, with Jack Flaherty scheduled to come out of the bullpen for the first time since the end of the 2021 season.

Hudson's start is set to be a regular one, meaning he has no cap or conditions and will pitch so long as his performance permits.

Flaherty is thought to be an option out of the bullpen in the wild card series, but could also get a start later down the line in the playoffs should the need arise. This would be only the fourth bullpen appearance of his career. He is scheduled to pitch one inning.

Ryan Helsley is also scheduled to pitch tonight, regardless of situation, to give him two full days' rest ahead of Friday's playoff opener.

Nolan Arenado remains out of the lineup after being a late, precautionary scratch yesterday. Juan Yepez has become the default backup third baseman with Brendan Donovan taking over the starting second baseman duties. Yepez will hit sixth.

Albert Pujols will get the start at first base again today, with Paul Goldschmidt getting the start at DH. It is unlikely either will play the full game as Oliver Marmol works to give players opportunities for action and rest. Alec Burleson, who will hit fifth and play left field, has been the go-to replacement defensively at first when both Pujols and Goldschmidt are removed.

Paul DeJong will start at shortstop with Tommy Edman getting his third consecutive day off.

Alternative viewing

With the Philadelphia Phillies win last night, the Milwaukee Brewers were eliminated from postseason contention. The field for the National League playoffs is set, but seeding remains a question — the Cardinals could still play the Phillies or the San Diego Padres in the wild card series.

A Padres win and a Phillies loss tonight would guarantee the Cardinals play the Phillies starting Friday.

Wild Card Standings

5. San Diego Padres -- GB

6. Philadelphia Phillies 1 GB

If you are inclined to watch or, here are when teams play this evening:

Philadelphia Phillies at Houston Astros, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco Giants at San Diego Padres, 8:40 p.m.

Lineups

CARDINALS (92-68)

1. Brendan Donovan, 2B

2. Lars Nootbaar, RF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, DH

4. Albert Pujols, 1B

5. Alec Burleson, LF

6. Juan Yepez, 3B

7. Dylan Carlson, CF

8. Andrew Knizner, C

9. Paul DeJong, SS

P: Dakota Hudson, RHP

PIRATES (61-99)

1. Oneil Cruz, SS

2. Bryan Reynolds, LF

3. Rodolfo Castro, 2B

4. Miguel Andujar, DH

5. Jack Suwinski, RF

6. Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B

7. Ben Gamel, 1B

8. Tyler Heineman, C

9. Ji Hwan Bae, CF

P: JT Brubaker, RHP

Pitching Matchup

RHP Dakota Hudson (8-7, 4.07 ERA): Since returning to the majors Hudson has been a shutdown pitcher both as a starter and reliever. Working on a 11-inning scoreless streak since being recalled, Hudson has found success with an increased pace of pitching spurred by the minors' pitch clock rules.

RHP JT Brubaker (3-12, 4.58 ERA): Coming to the end of a difficult season, Brubaker has been valuable for the Pirates in that he has eaten innings for a struggling pitching staff. He is second on the team in innings pitched, second in starts, and he leads the team in strikeouts.

Wild Cards

Albert Pujols is in a class of his own, passing Babe Ruth on the all-time RBI list with his two-run home run last night. He now trails only Hank Aaron with his 2216 career RBI.

Pujols' 703rd home run also was a milestone for his reign of terror over PNC Park. Pujols' 35 home runs at the Pittsburgh home field is the most of any opponent, 14th-most for any player, and more than any active Pirate.

Injury Report

Tyler O'Neill traveled to Pittsburgh with the Cardinals on the taxi squad and took live at-bats against Cardinals pitchers Monday, facing lefties Packy Naughton and Genesis Cabrera. Manager Oliver Marmol indicted Tuesday that O'Neil has not made enough progress to be in the mix for the wild card series. (Updated Oct. 4)

Jordan Hicks traveled to Pittsburgh with the Cardinals on the taxi squad. The Cardinals were encouraged by his rehab earlier in the week and felt it possible he could return to action in this series. (Updated Oct. 3)

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip) and RHP Alex Reyes (shoulder) underwent season-ending surgeries. Both right-handed pitchers are expected to be ready for spring training after a winter of recovery. (Updated Aug. 20)

Up Next

The Cardinals close the regular season in Pittsburgh and await their opponent for the wild card series in St. Louis.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Tuesday night, and also in the pages of Wednesday's Post-Dispatch.