First Pitch: Cardinals get rare opportunity to face southpaw in third matchup with Milwaukee

After taking advantage of a break in the Brewers pitch staff to win game two of the four-game series, the Cardinals will once again have to overcome a strong starting arm from the Brew Crew in breakout pitcher Erik Lauer. In response, Adam Wainwright will take to the mound for the second consecutive time without his legendary battery mate and will instead have a rookie pitch caller backstopping his effort.

The Cardinals have been excellent against left-handed pitching this year, ranking fourth in major league baseball in batting average and ninth in slugging. While the Cardinals have rarely faced lefties — they're 29th in Major League Baseball in plate appearances against southpaws — they have taken advantage when they've faced them.

Lineups

CARDINALS 1. Tommy Edman, SS 2. Dylan Carlson, RF 3. Paul Goldschmidt, DH 4. Nolan Arenado, 3B 5. Juan Yepez, LF 6. Albert Pujols, 1B 7. Nolan Gorman, 2B 8. Harrison Bader 9. Andrew Knizner, C P: Adam Wainwright BREWERS 1. Christian Yelich, LF 2. Luis Urias, SS 3. Rowdy Tellez, 1B 4. Andrew McCutchen, DH 5. Hunter Renfroe, RF 6. Omar Narvaez, C 7. Keston Hiura, 2B 8. Jace Peterson, 3B 9. Tyrone Taylor, CF P: Eric Lauer

Pitching Matchup

Adam Wainwright, RHP (0-0, 6.00 ERA): Waino will make his 52nd career start against Milwaukee. A win would tie the veteran right-hander with Catfish Hunter, Dave Stieb, and Wilbur Wood for third-most wins against the Brewers all-time with 21.

Eric Lauer, LHP (6-2, 3.57 ERA): An underrated member of Milwaukee's gauntlet of starting pitchers, Lauer is second on the Brewers in innings pitched, second only to ace Corbin Burnes. Lauer does have a weakness for allowing home runs, giving up the second-most in the NL with 14.

Wild cards

Rookie second baseman Nolan Gorman had his first multi-home run game in Tuesday's win. With those two home runs he became the youngest player and first rookie in Cardinal history to have four hits and two home runs in one game.

In the first All-Star Game voting returns, Paul Goldschmidt is the leading vote-getter among first basemen. Nolan Arenado sits second in voting at third base, Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols are third, respectively, at catcher and designated hitter, and Tommy Edman is fourth at shortstop.

Injury Updates

T.J McFarland has been added to the 10-day IL. Junior Fernandez has been recalled from AAA Memphis to fill his spot on the roster.

C Yadier Molina (right knee inflammation) has been placed on the 10-day IL due to an aggravated right knee, the placement is retroactive to June 16. He has been prescribed at least a week of rest before ramping up activities. There is no timetable for his return. (Updated June 20)

OF Tyler O’Neill has been placed on the 10-day IL after injuring his left hamstring legging out a double Sunday in Boston. (Updated June 20)

OF Corey Dickerson (calf muscle) began a rehab assignment with Class AAA Memphis on June 16, but has yet to play since because of soreness in the same muscle. The Cardinals expect him to try a return to the Triple-A lineup at DH on Tuesday. His one rehab game was highlighted by a monster 2-run in his first at-bat. (Updated 20)

LHP Steven Matz (shoulder) threw off a mound this past weekend in St. Louis. He will continue to work off a mound in bullpen sessions before being revaluated next weekend. (Updated June 20)

RHP Jordan Hicks (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday at AAA Memphis. The plan is to prepare for a return as a reliever. (Update June 21)

RHP Alex Reyes (torn labrum) required surgery to repair damage in his right throwing shoulder. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season. (Updated June 15)

Who's next

Game 4: Dakota Hudson (5-3, 3.31 ERA) vs Jason Alexander (1-0, 2.42 ERA)

Up Next

The Cardinals continue their series in Milwaukee. The Brewers retook their division lead in game one before allowing St. Louis to even the series in game two. The Cardinals will then return home to take on the Cubs for the first time at Busch Stadium this season.

