First Pitch: Cardinals look for series win in Milwaukee matinee finale

Looking to close out not only their series in Milwaukee but also their entire road trip on a high note, the Cardinals send Dakota Hudson to the mound in an afternoon finale to the Cardinals seven-game road trip.

St. Louis retook the division lead yesterday, slugging their way 5-4 win on the backs of their star corner infielders. The win also pushed the Cardinals ahead in the season series against the Brewers, who they have been deadlocked with all season, trading wins throughout their 11 games played this season.

With Nolan Arenado starting as the designated hitter for the seventh time this season, Brendan Donovan returns to the starting lineup as the starting third baseman for the eighth time this season, making it his third-most-played position this year. Donovan's day off from the starting lineup yesterday was just his second game out of the starting nine in the month of June, and third since May 25.

Lineups

CARDINALS 1. Tommy Edman, SS 2. Nolan Gorman, 2B 3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B 4. Nolan Arenado, DH 5. Brendan Donovan, 3B 6. Juan Yepez, LF 7. Dylan Carlson, CF 8. Lars Nootbar, LF 9. Ivan Herrera, C P: Dakota Hudson BREWERS 1. Christian Yelich, DH 2. Willy Adames, SS 3. Rowdy Tellez, 1B 4. Andrew McCutchen, DH 5. Luis Urias, 2B 6. Victor Caratini, C 7. Tyrone Taylor, RF 8. Jace Peterson, 3B 9. Jonathan Davis, CF P: Jason Alexander

Pitching Matchup

Dakota Hudson, RHP (5-3, 3.31 ERA): The ground ball specialist has had mixed results when taking on Milwaukee. Over seven appearances (two starts) at home he has never allowed a run to the Brewers, however, when starting at American Family Field as he is today, Hudson is 0-2 with a 9.82 ERA.

Jason Alexander, RHP (1-0, 2.42 ERA): A veteran rookie, the 29-year-old Alexander made his MLB debut earlier this month. In four starts this season the right-hander has pitched into the fifth inning in all of his starts, surrendering only six total earned runs.

Wild cards

Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado homered in the same game for the fifth time yesterday. The Cardinals are 5-0 when the pair accomplish that feat, per Elias.

Johan Oviedo earned his first win in the majors yesterday after pitching 2⅓ scoreless innings in relief for Adam Wainwright. The win came in his 25th career appearance, 673 days after making his major league debut.

Three Up

Three Down

Injury Updates

T.J McFarland has been added to the 10-day IL. He tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing some symptoms. Junior Fernandez has been recalled from AAA Memphis to fill his spot on the roster. (Updated June 22)

C Yadier Molina (right knee inflammation) has been placed on the 10-day IL due to an aggravated right knee, the placement is retroactive to June 16. He has been prescribed at least a week of rest before ramping up activities. There is no timetable for his return. (Updated June 20)

OF Tyler O’Neill has been placed on the 10-day IL after injuring his left hamstring legging out a double Sunday in Boston. (Updated June 20)

OF Corey Dickerson (calf muscle) began a rehab assignment with Class AAA Memphis on June 16, but has yet to play since because of soreness in the same muscle. The Cardinals expect him to try a return to the Triple-A lineup at DH on Tuesday. His one rehab game was highlighted by a monster 2-run in his first at-bat. (Updated 20)

LHP Steven Matz (shoulder) threw off a mound Tuesday in St. Louis. He will continue to work off a mound in bullpen sessions before being revaluated this weekend. (Updated June 22)

RHP Jordan Hicks (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday at AAA Memphis. The plan is to prepare for a return as a reliever. (Update June 21)

RHP Alex Reyes (torn labrum) required surgery to repair damage in his right throwing shoulder. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season. (Updated June 15)

Who's next

Game 1 vs Chicago Cubs: Andre Pallante (2-2, 1.69 ERA) vs Kyle Hendricks (2-6, 5.43 ERA)

Game 2 vs Chicago Cubs: Miles Mikolas (5-5, 2.64 ERA) vs TBA

Game 3 vs Chicago Cubs: Jack Flaherty (0-0, 6.00 ERA) vs Matt Swarmer (1-3, 5.84 ERA)

Game 1 vs Miami Marlins: Adam Wainwright (5-5, 3.32 ERA) vs TBA

Up Next

The Cardinals return home with at least a share of the NL Central lead for a six game home stand taking on the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins.

The Cardinals return home with at least a share of the NL Central lead for a six game home stand taking on the Chicago Cubs and Miami Marlins.

