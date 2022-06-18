First Pitch: Cardinals look to bounce back against Red Sox after late heroics fall short

The Cardinals came up short with last night's late-innings heroics, and they come back today with another challenge. They'll seek to maintain their lead in the National League Central, snap a two-game losing streak, and improve their record in interleague play.

Despite the addition of the designated hitter, the Cardinals have struggled against teams in the American League this season, including a 2-7 mark against the AL East. Their only winning record against the junior circuit has come against in-state rival Kansas City.

Taking the mound for the Cardinals today is one of the hottest starting pitchers in baseball, and all three high-leverage relievers are projected to be available as St. Louis looks to maintain its one-game division lead.

Lineups

Here's who the Cardinals will start in game two of their series in Boston:

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, SS 2. Brendan Donovan, 2B 3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B 4. Nolan Arenado, 3B 5. Nolan Gorman, DH 6. Tyler O'Neill, LF 7. Dylan Carlson, RF 8. Harrison Bader, CF 9. Andrew Knizner, C P: Dakota Hudson

Red Sox

1. Jarren Duran, CF

2. Rafael Devers, 3B

3. J.D. Martinez, DH

4. Xander Bogarts, SS

5. Trevor Story, 2B

6. Franchy Cordero, LF

7. Bobby Dalbec, 1B

8. Jackie Bradley Jr, RF

9. Kevin Plawecki, C

P: Kutter Crawford

Pitching Matchup

Dakota Hudson, RHP (4-3, 3.29 ERA): Hudson will look to continue a strong run in June, going at least seven innings in each of his starts this month. The only Red Sox hitter who has faced is Hudson newly acquired infielder Trevor Story, who is a career 1-for-7 against the ground ball specialist.

Kutter Crawford, RHP (1-1, 5.74): The Cardinals are getting a fresh face in their second game of the series, taking on the rookie Crawford making his third career start, and second of this campaign. Used as a reliever to start the season, Crawford took a month between outings to get stretched out before making his first start versus the Mariners this week, going five innings and allowing just one hit.

Wild cards

After struggling in May, Nolan Arenado has bounced back in June, adding to his successful month last night with two hits, including a home run. The All-Star third baseman has also been one of the more reliable hitters in interleague play, with an OPS of .949 and three home runs in 12 games. The Cardinals will need him to continue his hot pace in the AL to get back in the win column.

The No. 4 prospect in the Cardinals' system, Ivan Herrera, is still looking to make his first major league start, or garner his first at-bat, for that matter. Last night, despite being called up to replace the injured Yadier Molina, the Panamanian prospect arrived at Fenway Park in the ninth inning and was thus unavailable. Manager Oli Marmol has indicated he wants to give Herrera a start before the weekend's end.

Three Up

Three Down

Injury Updates

Yadier Molina has been placed on the 10-day IL due to an aggravated right knee, the placement is retroactive to June 16. (Updated June 17)

OF Corey Dickerson (calf muscle) remains on 10-day injured list while he tests the leg through sprinting and baserunning. Dickerson made a rehab assignment with AAA Memphis on June 16, the appearance was highlighted by a monster 2-run in his first at-bat. (Updated June 17)

LHP Steven Matz (shoulder) received a second shot to aid the healing process and allow him to remain on a throwing program. He is scheduled to throw as early as Thursday, though he has not thrown off a mound since May 22, when he experienced the discomfort. (Updated June 15)

RHP Jordan Hicks (forearm) has started throwing bullpen sessions with the goal of increasing their intensity to go out on a rehab assignment and prepare for a return as a reliever. (Updated June 15)

RHP Alex Reyes (torn labrum) required surgery to repair damage in his right throwing shoulder. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season. (Updated June 15)

Series Probable Starters

Game 3: RHP Andre Pallante (2-1, 1.46) vs RHP Nick Pivetta (6-5, 3.50)

Up Next

The Cardinals continue their series against the Red Sox before heading to Milwaukee to take on the Brewers, who will seek to regain the division lead from St. Louis. The Cardinals enter Saturdays game with a one game lead over the Brewers.

Check back here throughout the evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Saturday night, and also in the pages of Sunday's Post-Dispatch.

