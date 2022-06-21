First Pitch: Cardinals look to capitalize on Brewers' injury misfortune

The Cardinals on Monday night were shut out for the fifth time this season, including the second time at the hands of Corbin Burnes. The Cardinals failed to muster a run once again for the red-hot Miles Mikolas as the Brewers took over sole possession of first place in the National League Central.

All three of St. Louis' hits came from rookies — two by Juan Yepez and one by Brandan Donovan.

With a new day, though, comes opportunity. The Brewer's projected starter for today's game, Aaron Ashby, was placed on the 15-day injured list with forearm inflammation. The move provides a reprieve for the Cardinals as Ashby has shown quality in each of his starts despite a record of 1-5. The Cardinals will instead face recent waiver claim Chi Chi Gonzalez.

Gonzalez has had poor results in the major leagues and mixed results at best in AAA, so it provides a chance for the Cardinals to break out of a collective slump and tie things up once again atop the NL Central.

Lineups

Pitching Matchup

Jack Flaherty, RHP (0-0, 6.00 ERA): Making his second start of the season, Flaherty will be on a 75-80 pitch limit as the Cardinals continue to stretch out their star pitcher. He threw 60 in his first appearance last week, going three innings in a no-decision.

Chi Chi Gonzalez, RHP (0-0, 7.61 ERA): Gonzalez is making his first appearance as a Brewer after being claimed on waivers from the Twins less than a week ago. Replaced Freddy Peralta when Peralta was placed on the 60-day IL. Gonzalez has made two starts this season in the major leagues, each going fewer than four innings.

Wild cards

Dylan Carlson has walked in each of his last six games, a team-high streak in 2022 and the longest active streak of its kind. He sits just three games behind the MLB leading streak of nine games set by Juan Soto of the Nationals.

In the first All-Star Game voting returns, Paul Goldschmidt is the leading vote-getter among first basemen. Nolan Arenado sits second in voting at third base, Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols are third, respectively, at catcher and designated hitter, and Tommy Edman is fourth at shortstop.

Three Up

Three Down

Injury Updates

C Yadier Molina (right knee inflammation) has been placed on the 10-day IL due to an aggravated right knee, the placement is retroactive to June 16. He has been prescribed at least a week of rest before ramping up activities. There is no timetable for his return. (Updated June 20)

OF Tyler O’Neill has been placed on the 10-day IL after injuring his left hamstring legging out a double Sunday in Boston. (Updated June 20)

OF Corey Dickerson (calf muscle) began a rehab assignment with Class AAA Memphis on June 16, but has yet to play since because of soreness in the same muscle. The Cardinals expect him to try a return to the Triple-A lineup at DH on Tuesday. His one rehab game was highlighted by a monster 2-run in his first at-bat. (Updated 20)

LHP Steven Matz (shoulder) threw off a mound this past weekend in St. Louis. He will continue to work off a mound in bullpen sessions before being revaluated next weekend. (Updated June 20)

RHP Jordan Hicks (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday at AAA Memphis. The plan is to prepare for a return as a reliever. (Update June 21)

RHP Alex Reyes (torn labrum) required surgery to repair damage in his right throwing shoulder. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season. (Updated June 15)

Who's next

Game 3: Adam Wainwright (5-5, 3.06) vs Eric Lauer (6-2, 3.57 ERA)

Game 4: Dakota Hudson (5-3, 3.31 ERA) vs Jason Alexander (1-0, 2.42 ERA)

Up Next

The Cardinals continue their series in Milwaukee. The Brewers retook their division lead in game one and look to extend their lead in games two through four. The Cardinals will then return home to take on the Cubs for the first time at Busch Stadium this season.

The Cardinals continue their series in Milwaukee. The Brewers retook their division lead in game one and look to extend their lead in games two through four. The Cardinals will then return home to take on the Cubs for the first time at Busch Stadium this season.

