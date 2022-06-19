First Pitch: Cardinals look to win series in rubber match at Fenway

Thanks to a breakout game from the Cardinal bats and a solid performance from Dakota Hudson and Zach Thompson, the Cardinals will now look to win their series against the Red Sox with a full stable of rested arms out of the bullpen.

The last time any of the three high leverage situation relievers the Cardinals hoard in the back of their bullpen (Helsley, Gallegos, and Cabrera) pitched was June 14 against the Pirates. The five-day break represents one of the longest of the season for each of the pitchers, respectively. It would be Helsley's third-longest stretch without taking the mound, Gallegos' second longest, and Cabrera's longest break between outings.

With an NL Central division clash with the Brewers so closely following this interleague matchup, it is not as if Oli Marmol can just run his three best relief options out there with reckless abandon, as their service may be needed in short order to fend off the second-place Brewers. Managing a bullpen is about adapting to situations as much as managing workload, but it begs the question of how many days between games the three can go before rest turns to rust.

Lineups

Here's who the Cardinals will start in the finale of their series in Boston:

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, SS 2. Brendan Donovan, 2B 3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B 4. Nolan Arenado, 3B 5. Tyler O'Neill, LF 6. Dylan Carlson, RF 7. Albert Pujols, DH 8. Harrison Bader, CF 9. Ivan Herrera, C P: Andre Pallante

Red Sox

1. Rob Refsnyder, RF

2. Rafael Devers, 3B

3. J.D. Martinez, DH

4. Xander Bogarts, SS

5. Alex Verdugo, LF

6. Trevor Story, 2B

7. Christian Vazquez, C

8. Jackie Bradley Jr, CF

9. Bobby Dalbec, 1B

P: Nick Pivetta

Pitching Matchup

Andre Pallante, RHP (2-1, 1.46 ERA): The surprise of the pitching staff thus far, Pallante is set to make his third start of the season. The rookie long reliever has been a saving grace, appearing in 18 games before being converted to a starter as of late. While he has been excellent as a reliever, his starting splits are even better. Holding hitters to a lower batting average (.242 vs .255) and slugging percentage (.273 vs .349) in starts versus relief appearances.

Nick Pivetta, RHP (6-5, 3.50): The Canadian starter is one of the most efficient pitchers in baseball. Regularly pitching into the seventh and eighth innings on fewer than 100 pitches, Pivetta attacks the strike zone regularly and makes the most of each pitch. While he is capable of high strike out totals, getting 11 in his start on June 9 versus the Angels, he excels at getting outs while putting balls in play.

Wild cards

Top catching prospect Ivan Herrera makes his first MLB start and becomes the 65th player from Panama to play in the major leagues. Ten other Panamanian players are active, including fellow Cardinal Edmundo Sosa. Both players hail from Panama City, the nation's capital. The most notable Panamanian players in MLB history include Hall of Famers Mariano Rivera and Rod Carew.

Since being inserted into the lineup as a everyday player on May 10th, Brendan Donovan leads the National League in on-base percentage with .471.

Three Up

Three Down

Injury Updates

Yadier Molina has been placed on the 10-day IL due to an aggravated right knee, the placement is retroactive to June 16. (Updated June 17)

OF Corey Dickerson (calf muscle) remains on 10-day injured list while he tests the leg through sprinting and baserunning. Dickerson made a rehab assignment with AAA Memphis on June 16, the appearance was highlighted by a monster 2-run in his first at-bat. (Updated June 17)

LHP Steven Matz (shoulder) received a second shot to aid the healing process and allow him to remain on a throwing program. He is scheduled to throw as early as Thursday, though he has not thrown off a mound since May 22, when he experienced the discomfort. (Updated June 15)

RHP Jordan Hicks (forearm) has started throwing bullpen sessions with the goal of increasing their intensity to go out on a rehab assignment and prepare for a return as a reliever. (Updated June 15)

RHP Alex Reyes (torn labrum) required surgery to repair damage in his right throwing shoulder. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season. (Updated June 15)

Up Next

The Cardinals head to Milwaukee to take on the Brewers. The Brewers will be looking to retake the division lead from the Cardinals, who currently sit just a game back for the division lead. The Cardinals are expects to start Miles Mikolas and Jack Flaherty in games one and two of that series.

Check back here throughout the evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Sunday night, and also in the pages of Mondays Post-Dispatch.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.