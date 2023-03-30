First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 p.m. at Busch Stadium

The St. Louis Cardinals take the field for the first time in the 2023 season with a similar team to the one that had an early playoff exit last year.

There are some notable additions who will attempt to fill the shoes of Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols.

Willson Contreras, from the Chicago Cubs, will take the place of Molina behind home plate. Contreras plans to wear a custom cleat to honor Molina's Cardinals legacy.

Contreras is slotted to catch Miles Mikolas and hit fifth behind Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado.

Jordan Walker, the Cardinals top prospect, forced his way onto the team with a strong spring training to make his major league debut. The Cardinals will need someone to fill Pujols' offense output from last season, and Walker, just 20, may be the answer. Walker will hit eighth.

The Cardinals lineup will open with a familiar pair at the top with Brendan Donovan and Lars Nootbaar. The two were key to the late-season success, with Donovan ultimately earning third place in NL rookie of the year voting.

The Blue Jays will counter with one of the deepest lineups in baseball, headlined by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette.

Lineups

CARDINALS

Brendan Donovan, 2B Lars Nootbaar, LF Paul Goldschmidt, 1B Nolan Arenado, 3B Willson Contreras, C Tyler O'Neill, CF Nolan Gorman, DH Jordan Walker, RF Tommy Edman, SS

P: Miles Mikolas, RHP

Blue Jays (0-0)

George Springer, RF Bo Bichette, SS Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B Dalton Varsho, LF Alejandro Kirk, C Brandon Belt, DH Matt Chapman, 3B Whit Merrifield, 2B Kevn Kiermaier, CF

P: Alec Manoah, RHP

Cardinals Opening Day 26-Man Roster

Pitchers

Jack Flaherty, Giovanni Gallegos, Ryan Helsley, Jordan Hicks, Steven Matz, Miles Mikolas, Jordan Montgomery, Packy Naughton, Andre Pallante, Chris Stratton, Zach Thompson, Drew VerHagen, Jake Woodford.

Catchers

Andrew Knizner, Willson Contreras

Infielders

Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan, Tommy Edman, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Gorman, Tyler Motter

Outfielders

Dylan Carlson, Jordan Walker, Tyler O'Neill, Lars Nootbaar, Alec Burleson

Pitching Matchup

RHP Miles Mikolas (0-0, 0.00 ERA): One of the best pitchers in baseball when pitching in his home ballpark, Mikolas was tabbed to start opening after the injury to Adam Wainwright. This will be the second time that Mikolas will start on opening day for the Cardinals; his first was 2019 in Milwaukee.

RHP Alec Manoah (0-0, 0.00 ERA): A Cy Young finalist in the American League last season, the West Virginia alum is one of the best young pitchers in baseball, rising quickly through the ranks since his draft in 2018 and debut in 2020. In 2022, Manoah pitched to a 2.24 ERA over 196.2 innings with 180 strikeouts. Utilizing a fastball, slider, changeup mix to mow through lineups, Manoah was one at the best in baseball at throwing strikes last season with a 6.5% walk rate.

Wild Card

The Cardinals have never opened the season against an American League opponent.

New season, new rules, same goal: 2022 ending still 'hurts' as Cardinals open 2023 To begin their 132nd season in the National League, Cardinals face Toronto for the first time on opening day, debuting 20-year-old rookie and new catcher.

Injury Report

Adam Wainwright (groin) has began throwing to keep his arm active. The Cardinals are still formulating a plan for his return to action in the major leagues; manager Oliver Marmol says a rehab assignment to in the minors is a possibility.

Paul DeJong (back stiffness) remains in Jupiter, Fla., rehabbing his back. He continues to take swings off a pitching machine and will work from the Cardinals' Florida complex as he rehabs. He will not be with the club for opening day festivities.

Series Probable Starters

Saturday vs. Toronto: RHP Jack Flaherty (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Kevin Gausman (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

Sunday vs. Toronto: LHP Jordan Montgomery (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Chris Bassit (0-0, 0.00 ERA).

Up Next

The Cardinals continue their opening weekend Saturday and Sunday afternoon against the Blue Jays.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Thursday night, and also in the pages of Friday's Post-Dispatch.