First Pitch: Cardinals return home for final regular season series at Busch Stadium

First Pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium

The Cardinals return to Busch Stadium tonight for the start of a three-game series, their first since Pujols hit his 700th home run and the team clinched their 12th NL Central crown.

The Cardinals' final three home games will have no bearing on their postseason seed, so it's slated to be oriented toward celebrating their accomplishments. Ahead of tonight's game, the Cardinals will host an on-field ceremony in recognition of Pujols' milestone.

Manager Oliver Marmol indicated after the Milwaukee series the Cardinals hoped to use these final games as opportunities to experiment with some of his players and their roles, while also making sure everyone stays attuned and ready for the postseason.

Those experiments include things like using relief pitchers in somewhat unfamiliar situations, and giving some position players pinch-hit opportunities in places they haven't been used in as much. Juan Yepez, who features as tonight's left fielder, could be one of those experiments. With Corey Dickerson struggling of late, the rookie gets a crack at the starting outfield spot. Alec Burleson, who starts the game on the bench, could be a prime pinch hitter later in that same position.

Yadier Molina, who didn't start either game in Milwaukee, gets the start in his final homestand. He and Albert Pujols will also be recognized on the field pregame ahead of Sunday's matinee.

Lineups

CARDINALS (90-66)

1. Brendan Donovan, 2B

2. Lars Nootbaar, RF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Albert Pujols, DH

6. Juan Yepez, LF

7. Dylan Carlson, CF

8. Yadier Molina, C

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Jack Flaherty, RHP

Pirates (59-97)

1. O'Neill Cruz, SS

2. Bryan Reynolds, CF

3. Miguel Andujar, DH

4. Jack Suwinski, RF

5. Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B

6. Ben Gamel, 1B

7. Rodolfo Castro, 2B

8. Jose Godoy, C

9. Ji Hwan Bae, LF

P: Johan Oviedo , RHP

Pitching Matchup

RHP Jack Flaherty (1-1, 4.96 ERA): Building off a solid performance in his last appearance, Flaherty is very much still in the running to start a playoff game. The Cardinals believe that if he is at his best they may not have a better option, and this may be his final start of the regular season.

RHP Johan Oviedo (4-2, 3.13 ERA): Sent to Pittsburgh from the Cardinals as part of Jose Quintana trade, Oviedo is making his debut against his former squad. In five starts for the Pirates, Oviedo has improved in each progressive start. Last time out he pitched seven innings, allowing no runs, three hits, and striking out seven.

Wild Cards

The Cardinals host the Pirates before returning the favor and heading to Pittsburgh for a three-game series to close the season. This is the first time in 110 years the Cardinals have ended the regular season with six consecutive games against the same team.

St. Louis earned its 39th season with 90 or more wins in game one against the Brewers. The win also vaulted Oliver Marmol past Rogers Hornsby into sole possession of ninth place for most wins by a rookie Cardinals manager. A win tonight would move him into a tie with Mike Schildt. Marmol, 36, also became the youngest manager to lead his club to a division crown since division play began in 1969.

Injury Report

Tyler O'Neill has been placed on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain. He continues to rest from the Grade 1 strain, and it's not yet clear when he will resume baseball activities, though the Cardinals hope to have a feel for that while they're at Dodger Stadium during the coming weekend. (Updated Sept. 22)

Jordan Hicks (arm fatigue) is expected to resume throwing shortly with the possibility of being evaluated for a return during the next home stand, when he is eligible to come off the injured list. A battery of exams of his arm and neck did not show a structural reason for the sensation of fatigue that put him on the IL. (Updated Sept. 22)

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip) and RHP Alex Reyes (shoulder) underwent season-ending surgeries. Both right-handed pitchers are expected to be ready for spring training after a winter of recovery. (Updated Aug. 20)

Up Next

The Cardinals finish their final regular season series before heading to Pittsburgh to close the 2022 season. They will play at Busch Stadium again for the first-round of the playoffs, the wild card series, though their opponent has not been set.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Friday night, and also in the pages of Saturday's Post-Dispatch.