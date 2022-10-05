First Pitch: Cardinals set roster for game 162 and beyond

First Pitch is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. at Pittsburgh's PNC Park

The playoff field is set and the Cardinals can now prepare for the Philadelphia Phillies in the first round of the MLB playoffs beginning Friday at Busch Stadium. But first, they must play in regular season game 162, as all teams must today, despite it not impacting the standings.

The Cardinals are using today's game as an opportunity to arrange their lineup and roster for the three-game wild card series.

The Cardinals have recalled the No. 4 prospect in the organization, Matthew, Liberatore to make today's start, and are activating reliever turned starter turned reliever again Jordan Hicks, making way for a wave of decisions necessary to establish the 26-man roster.

Dakota Hudson and Jo Jo Romero were optioned to AAA Memphis. With the option, neither player can be recalled for 15 days, leaving them off of the playoff roster. The only exception is should an injury require a call-up.

Albert Pujols' two-RBI single will stand as the final at-bat of his regular-season career as manager Oliver Marmol has stated his intention to give the Cardinal a full day off.

After missing the last two games, Nolan Arenado is back in the lineup and is scheduled for two at-bats today. The third baseman was removed from the lineup Monday and did not start Tuesday as a precaution. He returns in the three-hole in the lineup.

Tommy Edman returns to the starting lineup after three days off. He will play shortstop while Paul DeJong will start at second base.

Lars Nootbaar will lead off and play DH, with Juan Yepez manning first base. Paul Goldschmidt gets the day off.

Lineups

CARDINALS (93-68)

1. Lars Nootbaar, DH

2. Tommy Edman, SS

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Corey Dickerson, LF

5. Juan Yepez, 1B

6. Alec Burleson, RF

7. Dylan Carlson, CF

8. Andrew Knizner, C

9. Paul DeJong, 2B

P: Matthew Liberatore, LHP

PIRATES (61-100)

1. Kevin Newman, SS

2. Rodolfo Castro, 2B

3. Ke'Bryan hayes, 3B

4. Miguel Andujar, LF

5. Oneil Cruz, SS

6. Diego Castillo, 1B

7. Jack Suwinski, RF

8. Jason Delay, C

9. Ji Hwan Bae, CF

P: Johan Oviedo, RHP

Pitching Matchup

LHP Matthew Liberatore (2-1, 5.46 ERA): Liberatore has had a frustrating 2022, not getting the results one would want from the top starting prospect in the organization. After mixed results to end the year in AAA Memphis, he will get one last chance to end the year on a high note, making his seventh start in the big leagues this season.

RHP Johan Oviedo (4-3, 3.12 ERA): In his last start Johan Oviedo notably become victim to Albert Pujols for the first time, allowing home run number 701 to his former teammate. In his last four starts for the Pirates, Oviedo has been their best option, allowing just five earned runs in his last 22 innings.

Wild Cards

With their 93rd win last night, Oliver Marmol earned sole possession of fifth-most wins by a rookie Cardinals manager.

Albert Pujols' 703rd home run was a milestone for his reign of terror over PNC Park. Pujols' 35 home runs at the Pittsburgh home field is the most of any opponent, 14th-most for any player, and more than any active Pirate. With him not in the starting lineup today it is likely this record stands as the definitive number for his career.

Transactions

RHP Jordan Hicks was activated from the Injured List

LHP Matthew Liberatore was recalled from AAA Memphis

RHP Dakota Hudson was optioned to AAA Memphis

LHP Jo Jo Romero was optioned to AAA Memphis

Injury Report

Tyler O'Neill traveled to Pittsburgh with the Cardinals on the taxi squad and took live at-bats against Cardinals pitchers Monday, facing lefties Packy Naughton and Genesis Cabrera. Manager Oliver Marmol indicted Tuesday that O'Neil has not made enough progress to be in the mix for the wild card series. (Updated Oct. 4)

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip) and RHP Alex Reyes (shoulder) underwent season-ending surgeries. Both right-handed pitchers are expected to be ready for spring training after a winter of recovery. (Updated Aug. 20)

Up Next

The Cardinals close the regular season in Pittsburgh and await the Philadelphia Phillies in the wild card series at Busch Stadium.