First Pitch: Cardinals ship up to Boston for series with Red Sox, Green Monster

History will have to wait in Boston, as Yadier Molina will hit the IL due to continued pain in his right knee. With Adam Wainwright starting and no Molina behind the plate, the battery will have to wait to achieve their next milestone, as they remained tied with Warren Spahn and Del Crandall for second-most starts by a pair in MLB history.

The Cardinals are making only their second trip to Fenway Park in the past 14 years, excluding the matchups with the Sox in the World Series. The Cardinals' last regular-season win in Boston featured now-bench coach Skip Schumacher, who hit leadoff in a 9-3 win in June 2008.

In interleague play, the Cardinals are 5-7 in 2022 with a 214-211 all-time record. The Red Sox have been the premiere franchise in interleague play all-time, holding a .602 winning percentage with 281 wins, the best in Major League Baseball.

Lineups will be posted as they become available.

Pitching Matchup

Adam Wainwright, RHP (5-4, 2.84 ERA): Making his first regular season start at historic Fenway Park, and second versus the Red Sox. Waino did though start game one of the 2013 World Series at Fenway.

Michael Wacha, RHP (4-1, 2.33): The former Cardinal has been one of the best in the American league this year. Prior to Miles Mikolas, Wacha was the most recent to make a no hit bid for the Cardinals. This will be his first time facing the Cardinals since leaving after the 2019 season. He spent seven years in STL.

Wild cards

Due to Molina's placement on the IL, the Cardinals have recalled C Ivan Herrera from AAA Memphis. Appearing for the second time in the majors, the 22-year-old top catching prospect has yet to start a game or take an at-bat.

Despite Molina's injury Adam Wainwright is in line to pass a milestone of his own Friday night, needing just three innings pitched to pass Bill Sherdel (1918-30, 32) for fourth-most innings pitched in Cardinals history with 2451.2. Wainwright will also become the first Cardinals pitcher to appear in 34 ballparks.

Three Up

Three Down

Injury Updates

Yadier Molina has been placed on the 10-day IL due to an aggravated right knee, the placement is retroactive to June 16.

OF Corey Dickerson (calf muscle) remains on 10-day injured list while he tests the leg through sprinting and baserunning. Dickerson made a rehab assignment with AAA Memphis on June 16, the appearance was highlighted by a monster 2-run in his first at-bat. (Updated June 17)

LHP Steven Matz (shoulder) received a second shot to aid the healing process and allow him to remain on a throwing program. He is scheduled to throw as early as Thursday, though he has not thrown off a mound since May 22, when he experienced the discomfort. (Updated June 15)

RHP Jordan Hicks (forearm) has started throwing bullpen sessions with the goal of increasing their intensity to go out on a rehab assignment and prepare for a return as a reliever. (Updated June 15)

RHP Alex Reyes (torn labrum) required surgery to repair damage in his right throwing shoulder. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season. (Updated June 15)

Series Probable Starters

Game 2: RHP Dakota Hudson (4-3, 3.29) vs RHP Kutter Crawford (1-1, 5.74)

Game 3: RHP Andre Pallante (2-1, 1.46) vs RHP Nick Pivetta (6-5, 3.50)

Up Next

The Cardinals continue their series against the Red Sox before heading to Milwaukee to take on the Brewers. The Brewers will be looking to retake the division lead from the Cardinals, who currently sit 2.5 games back with a 34-29 record.

Check back here throughout the evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Friday night, and also in the pages of Saturday's Post-Dispatch.

Molina heads to injured list with persistent knee pain; prospect Herrera joins Cardinals Molina and Adam Wainwright had been set to make their 317th start together Friday at Fenway Park, moving them into second place in MLB history.

