First Pitch: Fresh off division crown, Cardinals roll with rookie-heavy lineup

First Pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. at Milwaukee's American Family Field.

The Cardinals, fresh off of their division-clinching win last night, will unroll one of their more unique lineups of the season. The Brewers though, who are still in their own hunt for the postseason, will have a more familiar one.

Resting their veteran stars after a hard fought season, the Cardinals will sit Molina, Arenado, and Pujols to start the game, with Paul Goldschmidt DH'ing.

Ben DeLuzio, Alec Burleson, Paul DeJong, and Juan Yepez will all start tonight in Milwaukee, in a lineup that could have passed for a Memphis Redbirds lineup earlier this season.

Burleson will be making his debut at first base this season. He did not play there at AAA this season but has in the past and has continued to take ground balls there during practice.

Juan Yepez will start at third base. He played at the hot corner three times this season in the minors.

Jose Quintana will start on the mound but his workload will be managed, resulting in a shorter start. Manager Oliver Marmol wants to make sure his starters stay fresh heading into the postseason, while also being aware of over-resting. The coaching staff is building a schedule for pitchers that includes piggyback options for bullpen arms.

Follow today's game in a live blog found here.

Lineups

CARDINALS (90-65)

1. Brendan Donovan, 2B

2. Dylan Carlson, CF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, DH

4. Juan Yepez, 3B

5. Corey Dickerson, LF

6. Paul DeJong, SS

7. Alec Burleson, 1B

8. Andrew Knizner, C

9. Ben DeLuzio, CF

P: Jose Quintana, LHP

Brewers (82-72)

1. Andrew McCutchen, LF

2. Willy Adames, SS

3. Hunter Renfroe, RF

4. Mike Brosseau, 3B

5. Luis Urias, 2B

6. Rowdy Tellez, 1B

7. Keston Hiura, DH

8. Victor Caratini, C

9. Tyrone Taylor, CF

P: Adrian Houser, RHP

Pitching Matchup

LHP Jose Quintana (6-6, 3.03 ERA): The lefty has been dominant since coming to St. Louis. The Cardinals are 9-1 in his starts since he was acquired, and he has pitched his way into the postseason starter conversation. In his last start he went 8 innings by dominating the inner half of the plate with the fastball.

RHP Brandon Woodruff (12-4, 3.18 ERA): One of Milwaukee's two headed monsters of a starting pitching core, Woodruff has been solid against the Cardinals all season.

Wild Cards

Clinched! The Cardinals on Tuesday night clinched their 12th NL Central title in franchise history, and their first since 2019. It is their 15th division crown when including three NL East titles from the 1980s.

St. Louis earned its 39th season with 90 or more wins last night. The win also vaulted Oliver Marmol past Rogers Hornsby into sole possession of ninth place for most wins by a rookie Cardinals manager. A win tonight would move him into a tie with Mike Schildt.

Injury Report

Tyler O'Neill has been placed on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain. He continues to rest from the Grade 1 strain, and it's not yet clear when he will resume baseball activities, though the Cardinals hope to have a feel for that while they're at Dodger Stadium during the coming weekend. (Updated Sept. 22)

Jordan Hicks (arm fatigue) is expected to resume throwing shortly with the possibility of being evaluated for a return during the next home stand, when he is eligible to come off the injured list. A battery of exams of his arm and neck did not show a structural reason for the sensation of fatigue that put him on the IL. (Updated Sept. 22)

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip) and RHP Alex Reyes (shoulder) underwent season-ending surgeries. Both right-handed pitchers are expected to be ready for spring training after a winter of recovery. (Updated Aug. 20)

Up Next

The Cardinals head back home to STL for a three-game series against the Pirates, the final homestand of the regular season. They will play at Busch Stadium again for the first-round, wild card series, though their opponent has not been set.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Wednesday night, and also in the pages of Thursday's Post-Dispatch.