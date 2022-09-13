First Pitch: Goldschmidt and Arenado back in lineup for series opener against Brewers

First Pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals can make significant headway in their quest to secure the NL Central crown starting Tuesday, welcoming the Milwaukee Brewers to Busch Stadium for a two-game series. Leading the division by eight games over the Brewers with a magic number of 14, the Cardinals can lower that number by four with a series sweep.

The Brewers will use an 'opener' in Tuesday's series opener, forgoing a traditional starting pitcher in favor of using a myriad of relievers to carry them through the game. Matt Bush will serve in that role with the Cardinals sending Jordan Montgomery to challenge him as their starter.

Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt got the day off Sunday in Pittsburgh and will return to the lineup today. The pair have been two of the best all-around players in the league. They will return to their normal spots on the corner infield and will hit third and fourth respectively.

Oli Marmol has constructed the lineup to avoid putting similar hitters together, avoiding easy "alleyways," as he calls it, for Milwaukee relievers to enter the game.

With that in mind, Tyler O'Neill will hit in the ninth spot in the lineup and play center field.

Albert Pujols will also start and DH for the Cardinal., Marmol said he wants as much as anyone for Pujols to get 700 home runs. The challenge is finding the optimal usage and rest requirement for the 42-year-old slugger.

Lineups

CARDINALS (83-58)

1. Brendan Donovan, 2B

2. Tommy Edman, SS

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Corey Dickerson, LF

6. Albert Pujols, DH

7. Lars Nootbaar, RF

8. Yadier Molina, C

9. Tyler O'Neill, CF

P: Jordan Montgomery, LHP

Brewers (51-87)

1. Mike Brosseau, 3B

2. Willy Adames, SS

3. Christian Yelich, LF

4. Hunter Renfroe, RF

5. Andrew McCutchen, DH

6. Rowdy Tellez, 1B

7. Luis Urias, 2B

8. Victor Caratini, C

9. Tyrone Taylor, CF

P: Matt Bush, RHP

Pitching Matchup

LHP Jordan Montgomery (8-3, 3.08 ERA): Montgomery has become indispensable in his role since coming to St. Louis, getting winning decisions in five of his seven starts and pushing to Cardinals to 7-0 in his appearances. In his last start against Milwaukee, he went six innings with zero runs scored.

RHP Matt Bush (2-2, 3.23 ERA): Used primarily as an end-of-game reliever since coming to Milwaukee, the hard-throwing righty will be starting his first game of the season, and sixth game since and first since coming from the Texas Rangers.

Wild Cards

Since the beginning of August, the Cardinals have the best record in baseball at 28-10. The second-best team, the LA Dodgers, have one less win at 27-10.

The magic number to clinch the division is 14. Any combination of 14 wins for the Cardinals or losses for the Brewers would win St. Louis the NL Central Crown. At the moment, the Cardinals own an eight-game lead. With the two teams playing today, Cardinal win would move the number by two, as it would be both a win for the Cardinals and a loss for the Brewers.

Injury Report

Dylan Carlson (thumb) has begun baseball activities with throws Monday and swings on Tuesday. The Cardinals hope to send him on a rehab assignment starting Friday.

Left-hander Steven Matz (torn MCL) will make another rehab appearance, this time pitching one inning. He will then return to St. Louis to be reevaluated by the coaching staff with a new plan in place moving forward coming after that. (Updated Sept. 13)

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip) and RHP Alex Reyes (shoulder) underwent season-ending surgeries. Both right-handed pitchers are expected to be ready for spring training after a winter of recovery. (Updated Aug. 20)

Up Next

In their final extended home stand of the season, the Cardinals will host the Milwaukee Brewers for two before having the Cincinnati Reds come to town for a five game series including a double header Saturday. They will then head on a west-coast road trip to LA and San Diego.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities.