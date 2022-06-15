First Pitch: Jack Flaherty returns to Cardinals lineup looking for sweep over Pirates

Looking to complete the four-game sweep over the division rival Pittsburgh Pirates, the Cardinals will turn to Jack Flaherty for the first time this season. The righty missed the first two months of the season after being diagnosed with right shoulder bursitis in spring training and will be making his first start since September 24, 2021.

Originally slated to make his third rehab assignment start of the season, after successful starts with Springfield and Memphis, the Cardinals opted to give Flaherty the start in the big leagues after seeing Flaherty's development and trusting the pitcher as to how he was feeling.

The Cardinals have frequently used an "opener" to get through the beginning of the game; Flaherty will likely be treated similarly in his first appearance of the season. Cardinals manager Oli Marmol indicated that Flaherty may be kept to around 60 pitches in his debut, with a jump to 75 in his next start. In his two rehab assignments, Flaherty did not go more than four innings pitched, facing 13 batters in the longer of his two starts. He has not thrown more than four innings in an MLB game since August 18, 2021.

Lineups

CARDINALS

1. Tommy Edman, SS 2. Brendan Donovan, 1B 3. Paul Goldschmidt, DH 4. Nolan Arenado, 3B 5. Nolan Gorman, 2B 6. Tyler O'Neill, LF 7. Dylan Carlson, RF 8. Yadier Molina, C 9. Harrison Bader, CF P: Jack Flaherty

PIRATES 1. Tucupita Marcano, 2B 2. Bryan Reynolds, CF 3. Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B 4. Daniel Vogelbach, DH 5. Cal Mitchell, RF 6. Michael Chavis, 1B 7. Canaan Smith-Njigba, LF 8. Tyler Heineman, C 9. Hoy Park, SS P: Roansy Contreras

Pitching Matchup

Jack Flaherty, RHP (0-0, 0.00ERA): Returning to the mound for the Cardinals for the first time since last season. Flaherty made two rehab assignment starts in the minor leagues, going seven total innings allowing just one run.

Roansy Contreras, RHP (1-1, 2.57): The number five prospect in the Pirates system, the righty is making his fifth start of the season. Contreras has pitched into the fifth inning in all of his starts this season.

Wildcards:

In order to make room on the 40-man roster due to Jack Flaherty returning from the injured list, catcher Ali Sanchez has been designated for assignment. Packy Naughton has also been optioned to AAA Memphis to make room on the 25-man roster.

Paul Goldschmidt will look to extend his hot streak against the Pirates. He has hit safely in all eight games against the Bucs this season while hitting .536 with five home runs.

Three Up:

Three Down:

Injury Updates:

RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder bursitis) activated from the injured list Wednesday to make his first start of the season for the Cardinals that evening. He had two rehab appearances in the minors.

OF Corey Dickerson (calf muscle) remains on 10-day injured list while he tests the leg through sprinting and baserunning.

LHP Steven Matz (shoulder) received a second shot to aid the healing process and allow him to remain on a throwing program. He is scheduled to throw as early as Thursday, though he has not thrown off a mound since May 22, when he experienced the discomfort.

RHP Jordan Hicks (forearm) has started throwing bullpen sessions with the goal of increasing their intensity to go out on a rehab assignment and prepare for a return as a reliever.

RHP Alex Reyes (torn labrum) required surgery to repair damage in his right throwing shoulder. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Up Next:

The Cardinals will take Thursday off before hitting the road in Boston and Milwaukee. The Red Sox are 33-29, currently sitting 12.5 games back of first in the AL East. The Brewers will be looking to retake the division lead from the Cardinals, who currently sit 2.5 games back with a 34-29 record.

Check back here throughout the evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Wednesday night, and also in the pages of Thursday's Post-Dispatch.

