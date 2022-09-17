First Pitch: Jordan Hicks placed on IL, Steven Matz activated ahead of doubleheader Game 2

First Pitch is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium.

Prior to the start of the game, RHP Jordan Hicks was placed on the 15-day IL with right shoulder soreness and neck spasms, the placement was made retroactive to September 15. Steven Matz, who was rehabbing his knee at AAA Memphis, was activated of the injured list ahead of todays game. He was scheduled to appear with the Memphis Redbirds Sunday in a final rehab appearance but has instead travelled from Des Moines (where Memphis was playing) to join the Cardinals bullpen.

Getting far more than they bargained for out of Dakota Hudson in the game one win, the Cardinals are set up nicely to sweep the Saturday doubleheader with the Cincinnati Reds. Only Andre Pallante was needed out of the bullpen in the first game, meaning Oliver Marmol will have a full menu of options in game two should they been needed. Jose Quintana will start the afternoon game.

Barring any late season additions to the schedule, the Cardinals have, for the second straight year, avoided being swept in a doubleheader. Having only been swept outright four times since 2000, the Cardinals success in twin billings this year has been vital at times. The last time the Cardinals swept the Reds in a doubleheader was 2019.

Nolan Gorman will feature in today's second game, appearing for the first time on the homestand. In his last 19 appearances, the left-handed hitting second baseman has been hitting .164 with one home run. He will play second and Tommy Edman, who started at second in game one, will slide over to shortstop.

Paul Goldschmidt will reenter the defensive arrangement after DH'ing in the early game. Nolan Arenado will DH in this one giving him a partial rest day. Brendan Donovan will take over at third base and leadoff.

Lars Nootbaar will take over at centerfield with Tyler O'Neill out injured. Dylan Carlson's day began at 4 a.m. when he started his drive from Memphis after being informed he would be activated off the IL, so he has been given the second game off.

Alec Burleson will start in right field, in the first five games of his career he has yet to strikeout, becoming the first Cardinal to do so since 2016 when Jose Martinez went seven games without striking out. The Cardinal record is 26 games by Max Fleck in 1922.

Lineups

CARDINALS (86-60)

1. Brendan Donovan, 3B

2. Tommy Edman, SS

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, DH

5. Corey Dickerson, LF

Alec Burleson, RF

7. Lars Nootbaar, CF

8. Nolan Gorman, 2B

9. Andrew Knizner, C

P: Jose Quintana, RHP

REDS (57-88)

1. Jonathan India, 2B

2. Spencer Steer, 3B

3. Kyle Farmer, DH

4. Donovan Solano, 1B

5. Aristides Aquino, RF

6. Nick Senzel, CF

7. Stuart Fairchild, LF

8. Jose Barrero, SS

9. Austin Romine, C

P: RHP Hunter Green

Pitching Matchup

LHP Jose Quintana (5-6, 3.34 ERA): The lefty is building a case to be a key starter for the Cardinals in the playoffs, but he has some work to do. In eight starts since joining the Cardinals, Quintana has a 2.93 ERA but has only thrown 40 innings. He has been very solid in his last two starts, though, allowing one earned run in each.

RHP Hunter Greene (4-12, 5.26 ERA): The Reds top pitching prospect is a hard-throwing righty who has struggled this season. Struggling to go deep into games due to elevated pitch counts and walks, Greene has kept a high ERA despite all of the rookie starter's promising attributes.

Wild Cards

Ryan Helsley threw the third immaculate inning in Cardinals history last night in his save. The fireball right-handed reliever registered three strikeouts on nine pitches. All strikes. The previous two in the franchises long history belong to Jason Isringhausen in 2002, and Bob Gibson in 1969.

Saturday has been a good day for the Cardinals this season, going an MLB best 19-6 on Saturdays including a 9-3 record at Busch Stadium. The 19th win in game one of the doubleheader gave the Cardinals a franchise best record for wins on a Saturday in a single season.

Injury Report

Dylan Carlson has been removed from the IL.

Tyler O'Neill has been placed on the 10-day IL with a left hamstring strain.

Left-hander Steven Matz (torn MCL) threw a scoreless one inning in relief Thursday, the second time he has done so. He will now be reevaluated with the potential to rejoin the Cardinals as a relief pitcher on their west coast road trip. (Updated Sept. 16)

RHP Drew VerHagen (hip) and RHP Alex Reyes (shoulder) underwent season-ending surgeries. Both right-handed pitchers are expected to be ready for spring training after a winter of recovery. (Updated Aug. 20)

Up Next

The Cardinals host the Reds for five games, including a doubleheader on Saturday, before jetting west for a road trip to Los Angeles and San Diego.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Saturday night, and also in the pages of Sunday's Post-Dispatch. Also check back for continued coverage of game two of the doubleheader.