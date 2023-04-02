First pitch is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. at Busch Stadium.

After Toronto riddled them with base hits on opening day and failed to take advantage of the good, old fashioned hospitality of a walk in the ballpark on Saturday, the Cardinals go for the series win still looking to do what they haven't.

Limit the Blue Jays' access to the bases completely.

The Cardinals host their interleague opponent for the final game of the first series of the regular season at Busch Stadium. Lefty Jordan Montgomery, who faced the Blue Jays everywhere from the Grapefruit League to the American League East, will make his first start of the season for the Cardinals, and the lefty will try to do what previous starters could not.

Toronto tagged opening day starter Miles Mikolas with 10 hits and 19 total in a win.

The Blues Jays followed that with seven walks from Jack Flaherty on Saturday and 10 total in a loss.

Two notable players return to the Cardinals' lineup. Willson Contreras (bruised knee) is back behind the plate and batting behind Nolan Arenado after taking as 103-mph fastball to his right knee on opening day. Contreras was moving well enough Saturday to catch some of Flaherty's warmup pitches between innings as Andrew Knizner strapped on his gear.

Dylan Carlson starts in center field for the first time.

In the closing week of spring training, Carlson was moved out of the starting mix in the outfield to clear everyday playing time for rookie Jordan Walker. Tyler O'Neill has been the starter in center, though the Cardinals were clear privately to Carlson and publicly to the media that the switch-hitter will be a factor for starts and consistent appearances as the season unfolds.

Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said the Sunday game was a chance to get Carlson in the lineup, as planned, in the first series.

It's not a specific matchup guiding that decision as the Cardinals, as a team, have not had much success in minimal chances against Toronto starter Chris Bassitt. O'Neill is zero-for-three vs. the right-hander, and Carlson is zero-for-six in his swings against Bassitt.

Lars Nootbaar expects to be available Monday as Atlanta begins a visit.

The Cardinals do not expect to have Ryan Helsley or Jordan Hicks available to close out a game Sunday after both appeared in Saturday's win. Zack Thompson was prepped to get the save for Saturday's game if Helsley exhausted his pitches trying to hold a lead in the eighth inning. Drew VerHagen pitched an inning Saturday and the Cardinals remain intrigued by how he could do as a high-leverage reliever and appearing on back-to-back days is part of that role.

— Derrick Goold

Lineups

CARDINALS (1-1)

1. Brendan Donovan, 2B

2. Alec Burleson, LF

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Nolan Gorman, DH

7. Jordan Walker, RF

8. Dylan Carlson, CF

9. Tommy Edman, SS

P: Jordan Montgomery, LHP

Blue Jays (1-1) will be posted when made available

1. George Springer, RF

2. Bo Bichette, SS

3. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., 1B

4. Dalton Varsho, CF

5. Alejandro Kirk, DH

6. Matt Chapman, 3B

7. Whit Merrifield, LF

8. Danny Jansen, C

9. Santiago Espinal, 2B

P: Chris Bassitt, RHP

Pitching matchup

LHP Jordan Montgomery: The former New York Yankee has made nine starts against the Toronto Blue Jays and has a 3-1 record with a 3.86 ERA. Since coming to St. Louis at the trade deadline, Montgomery has been one of the best Cardinals starters, going 6-3 in 11 starts.

RHP Chris Bassitt: Acquired in free agency this offseason, the former New York Met, Bassitt will be making his Toronto debut but is very familiar with the St. Louis Cardinals. Lifetime he is 1-0 in three starts, two in St. Louis but owns a 4.02 ERA against the Cardinals.

Wild cards

In 24 games against the Blue Jays all-time, the series is split at 12 wins a piece. At Busch Stadium III the Cardinals are 4-6 against Canada's only current MLB franchise.

Injury report

Willson Contreras (knee) exited opening day with a knee contusion after being hit with a 103 mph sinker from relief pitcher Jordan Hicks. He received X-rays and an MRI, and is listed as day-to-day. Contreras has returned to the lineup Sunday, as he insisted he would. Updated April 2

Lars Nootbaar (thumb) is unavailable due to a jammed left thumb he sustained sliding into third base in Thursday's opener. He was not comfortable taking swings Friday when testing out the soreness thumb. He has resumed some baseball activities and grip-strength tests. Nootbaar is optimistic a return to play could come Monday. Updated April 2

Giovanny Gallegos (back) was unavailable on Thursday due to lower back stiffness he experienced during a workout Wednesday that was exacerbated during pregame warmup. The right-handed reliever threw a light bullpen session Sunday morning with the intent of being available, though that may not be until Monday. Updated April 2

Adam Wainwright (groin) has begun throwing to keep his arm active. He threw at about 120 feet and did some flat ground work before Sunday's game. The Cardinals are still formulating a plan for his return to action in the major leagues; Marmol says a rehab assignment in the minors is a possibility. Updated April 1.

Paul DeJong (back stiffness) remains in Jupiter, Fla., rehabbing his back. He will not be with the club for opening day festivities. DeJong has been hitting and taking groundballs, gradually increasing his baseball activities. At the start of the coming week, the Cardinals will determine if he is game-ready, and he could begin play with extended spring teams on the complex. Updated March 30.

Wilking Rodriguez (shoulder) has started light throwing. The Cardinals want to see how his arm responds to intensifying work before determining when and where he'll resume work off the mound. Updated March 30.

Future probable starters

Monday vs. Atlanta: RHP Jake Woodford vs. RHP Charlie Morton.

Tuesday vs Atlanta: LHP Steven Matz vs. LHP Dylan Dodd

Wednesday vs Atlanta: RHP Miles Mikolas vs TBA

Up next

The Cardinals welcome the Atlanta Braves to Busch Stadium for a three-game series, the first National League opponent of the season. The then head north to Milwaukee for a weekend series against a NL Central rival.

Check back here throughout the afternoon and evening for immediate coverage of the game and any news that surfaces from the Cardinals' pre-game activities. We will publish expanded game coverage online Sunday night, and also in the pages of Monday's Post-Dispatch.