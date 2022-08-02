First Pitch: Yadier Molina returns to Cardinals lineup for Cubs series opener

Yadier Molina returns to the Cardinals lineup after missing a month and a half of baseball out with a sore knee. The veteran catcher last played for the Cardinals on June 15 and has made two appearances for the Memphis Redbirds in rehab assignments. Molina will catch and hit eighth in the lineup today.

With the trade deadline looming just ahead of the Cardinals 6:45 PM start, there will be plenty of new faces in and around the Cardinal locker room, with the potential for more changes all the way up to the 5PM trade deadline. Jose Quintana will join the team shortly as the newest starting pitcher, though his debut has not yet been determined. In that same trade the Cardinals acquired relief pitcher Chris Stratton from the Pirates, his availability is also to be determined. In order to make space on the roster for the new pitchers, the Cardinals said farewell to Jose Oviedo, Junior Fernandez, and Austin Romine. Each have been moved for different reasons.

The Cardinals will send Adam Wainwright to the mound, reuniting with his long time battery mate Yadier Molina for the first time since Molina’s IL trip in June. The pair will be playing in their 317th game as battery mates, surpassing the pair of Warren Spahn and Del Crandall for second most all-time.

Paul DeJong will also rejoin the Cardinals lineup at Busch Stadium for the first time since being sent to AAA earlier this season, in his two games back in the starting lineup since his call up to the majors over the weekend, the shortstop has been on fire. Hitting two home runs and cashing in four RBI in eight plate appearances. He will hit fifth in today’s lineup. Today is also DeJong’s 29th birthday.

Cardinals, Cubs lineups

CARDINALS (54-48)

1. Dylan Carlson, CF

2. Nolan Gorman, DH

3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Paul DeJong, SS

6. Lars Nootbar, RF

7. Corey Dickerson, LF

8. Yadier Molina, C

9. Tommy Edman, 2B

CUBS (41-60)

1. Rafael Ortega CF

2. Wilson Contreras DH

3. Seiya Suzuki RF

4. Ian Happ LF

5. Nico Hoerner SS

6. Patrick Wisdom 3B

7. Frank Schwindel 1B

8. Yan Gomez, C

9. Zach Mckinstry 2B

Adam Wainwright vs. Keegan Thompson

Adam Wainwright 7-8 3.28ERA – Coming off of an elite and much needed start in Toronto for the Cards, Wainwright will look to keep the strong play going back in his home ballpark for the first time since July 13. With one inning pitched tonight Wainwright will also eclipse 2500 career innings pitched.

Keegan Thompson 8-4 3.16ERA- Making a strong start in his first appearance after the all-star break, the Cubs ace will look to pitch with a fairly torn down team behind him. The Cubs are expected to be active at the trade deadline and could move any of their rostered players, even those in the lineup presently, ahead of the 5pm deadline.

Wild Cards

• With Albert Pujols’ next home run, he would pass Carl Yastrzemski for most home runs with a single team at 453. The pair are currently tied for 19th most all time.

• The Cardinals are looking to break a 4-4 season series record with the Cubs tonight, the Milwaukee Brewers are the only other team to have a .500 or better record against the Cardinals this season in the NL Central

Cardinals injury updates

• OF Harrison Bader received a second opinion that confirmed his diagnoses of plantar fasciitis. While he will not require surgery on the foot, he will require rest for the injury to heal. There is not yet a timetable for his return but he will be shut down for a matter of weeks before resuming baseball activities. (Updated July 27)

• Left-hander Steven Matz was diagnosed with a torn MCL in his left knee after reaching for a ground ball back to the mound. After meeting with team doctors there is optimism he could avoid season-ending surgery and rehab the torn ligament, allowing him to return in September. The Cardinals expect to have a plan of action as to the severity of the injury when evaluated later in the week. (Updated July 26)

• 1B/OF/DH Juan Yepez is on the 10-day IL with a forearm strain suffered a week ago Thursday night making a throw to the plate. He will begin throwing in a few days. (Updated July 22)

• RHP Jack Flaherty (shoulder) has been moved to the 60-Day IL meaning he would not be available until late August, at the earliest. The transaction gives a structure to a spring training-like return for the right-hander and a rehab assignment that could take a month, if necessary. (Updated July 13)

What’s next for Cardinals?

The Cardinals will play 12 of their next 15 games at home with a short road trip to Denver to play the Rockies sandwiched in between two six-game home stands. They will welcome the New York Yankees to Busch Stadium this weekend after a three game set with the Cubs.