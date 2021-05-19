Flaherty looking for eighth straight win

Jack Flaherty will go after his eighth consecutive win tonight when the Cardinals face Pittsburgh at Busch Stadium in a 6:45 start.

Flaherty (7-0) has put together those seven straight wins by working at least six innings in six of the starts. He has not allowed a run in his last two outings.

“No question, you want to have that kind of presence,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “He’s a guy who goes out and wants that opportunity every time out. He’s been very good, very determined in what he’s doing with quick adjustments he has to make without having to make many and competing consistently well."

When Flaherty pitched at Pittsburgh on May 1, he allowed three runs on six hits in six innings. He had a season-high nine strikeouts in that game, and the Cardinals won 12-5.

Mikolas set to return

Shildt confirmed that Miles Mikolas will make his first start since 2019 and Carlos Martinez will return to the rotation during the weekend’s three-game series against the Cubs. Adam Wainwright also will start.

“It’s exciting,” Shildt said of Mikolas. “He’s gone through a little bit of a journey. He did his rehab like a pro and was real good with the younger players at the alternate site.”