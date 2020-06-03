'Flashes of brilliance' from Gary Bennett came at a pivotal time for 2006 Cardinals

“I like to think that whatever role they brought me in to do that I did all right at it,” said Bennett, who caught mostly Jeff Suppan in his first year with the team in 2006 and then Jason Marquis the next year.

In a career that began in 1995 with the Philadelphia Phillies and ended in 2008 with Los Angeles when he was beset with plantar fasciitis and a back injury, Bennett played regularly for Colorado and San Diego in 2002-03 and hit a walkoff homer for the Padres in San Diego in 2003. He played for eight teams, all in the National League, including the New York Mets for whom he played for 30 days in 2001. “Leader in career batting average,” said Bennett, whose pinch single to right field was his only at-bat for the Mets before they moved him to Colorado.

And the apples haven’t fallen far from the tree. Garrison Bennett is a freshman catcher at Mizzou. Gavin Bennett, a high school junior catcher in Libertyville, already has committed to Illinois.

Playing here was the best, said Gary Bennett, who batted .237 in his two seasons with the Cardinals.