'Flashes of brilliance' from Gary Bennett came at a pivotal time for 2006 Cardinals

Hall of Fame baseball writer Rick Hummel continues his "Where are they now?" series on former Cardinals.
Every major league ballplayer, no matter the level of his skill, probably is capable of being a dominant player. For some, it will be for a whole career, like for an Albert Pujols. For others, it will be for only a few days, like for a Gary Bennett.
But the record will show that the Cardinals won the National League Central Division title by only 1½ games in 2006, en route to winning their 10th World Series. And it could be stated that backup catcher Bennett provided the margin of victory with back-to-back, walkoff hits, including a grand slam, against the Chicago Cubs in late August of that year.
Bennett, 48, lives in Libertyville, Ill., and is involved in several pursuits —selling medical devices used in hip and knee replacements, ownership of some rental properties in the area and a baseball academy he bought into a decade ago.
“Those three things keep me hopping,” said Bennett.
And he kept his teammates hopping on a Saturday and Sunday in 2006, with his game-winners that came in the midst of a 13 for 21 run over 12 days as he relieved sore-shouldered Yadier Molina.
“It was fun to contribute,” said Bennett. “The superstars are able to do that more often than not. The rest of us have flashes of brilliance. Little short spurts. We obviously can’t do it as consistently as the really, really good ones.”
Bennett slugged all four of his homers of the season, three against the Cubs in that span. “There you go,” he said. “Flashes of brilliance.”
Then he went hitless for September, nothing for 18. “Flashes of reality,” said Bennett.
A native of suburban Chicago, Bennett said that during the first of those periods, he had had some interesting messages left on his telephone by his family and friends, many of whom were Cubs fans.
In the Weekend That Was, Bennett had three hits and handled a 2-0 shutout win on Friday, Aug. 25, at Busch Stadium. The next night, he homered for the first Cardinals run and singled for his third hit in the ninth off reliever Roberto Novoa for a 2-1 Cardinals win.
In the ninth inning on Sunday night, Aug. 27. Bennett crushed a Bobby Howry fastball over the heart of the plate for the only grand slam of his career after Aaron Miles barely had kept the inning alive and the bases loaded by beating the double-play relay to first after tapping to the mound. Final score, Cardinals 10, Cubs 6, as the Cardinals ended the day with a three-game lead in the division.
For many close games in his career, Bennett didn’t get to bat in the ninth inning. “No, I did not,” he said. “Late in the game, I had to listen for a whistle from the dugout and they would say, ‘Hey, we’re hitting for you.”’
But Bennett was in his “brilliance” stage in August of 2006.
“You get into the ‘zone,’ and you do less thinking. You feel more comfortable,” he said. “You’re able to slow it down in your mind and your breathing is slower.
“It’s weird when that happens. Unfortunately, it didn’t happen enough for me but there were times when it did happen and it’s a really awesome experience, physically and mentally.”
On the slam, Bennett said, “(Howry) actually hit the barrel of my bat. That’s the proper way to describe it. I just swung and he had bad aim.”
Bennett, not very fast as a catcher, said his feet never touched the ground as he rounded the bases. “I just floated,” he said, “That’s the craziest experience. You don’t hear anything. You don’t feel anything.
“The neatest part for me was rounding third base and seeing all your teammates there, fired up and waiting on you.”
Bennett did not pull a David Freese and bounce his helmet before he got to the plate. He kept it on.
“I didn’t want to get beat on,” Bennett explained.
Although he didn’t get a hit in September nor in his lone postseason at-bat in October, Bennett got a ring. “That’s what you dream of,” he said, “even when you’re on a whiffle-ball field — that you’d be in the World Series and get a ring.
“I like to think that whatever role they brought me in to do that I did all right at it,” said Bennett, who caught mostly Jeff Suppan in his first year with the team in 2006 and then Jason Marquis the next year.
In a career that began in 1995 with the Philadelphia Phillies and ended in 2008 with Los Angeles when he was beset with plantar fasciitis and a back injury, Bennett played regularly for Colorado and San Diego in 2002-03 and hit a walkoff homer for the Padres in San Diego in 2003. He played for eight teams, all in the National League, including the New York Mets for whom he played for 30 days in 2001. “Leader in career batting average,” said Bennett, whose pinch single to right field was his only at-bat for the Mets before they moved him to Colorado.
And the apples haven’t fallen far from the tree. Garrison Bennett is a freshman catcher at Mizzou. Gavin Bennett, a high school junior catcher in Libertyville, already has committed to Illinois.
Playing here was the best, said Gary Bennett, who batted .237 in his two seasons with the Cardinals.
“The collection of talent there was different than any other team I had been on,” he said. “Just playing in St. Louis — even playing as a visitor and I had two other opening days in St. Louis when I played with the Rockies and Brewers — everything about it was just an unbelievable place to play. Baseball’s part of the religion down there. Playing there was phenomenal.”
And now, nobody is playing, as baseball is in the midst of yet another acrimonious dispute.
“I’m on the players’ side, for the majority of it,” said Bennett, who had a couple of stints as a Fox Sports Midwest studio analyst.
“But it’s a horrible time to be arguing publicly and with some of the stuff the guys have said on their social media, complaining about not getting all their millions. It’s bad taste. On the flip side, they have a short window and I’m all for them making as much as they can as long as they can. But I wouldn’t argue publicly or expect people to give you any sympathy if you’re only getting $3 million of your $10 million salary.
“If baseball can get it together and open up around the 4th of July weekend . . . how cool would that be? It would do a lot of good for everybody. People could get to watch (on television) and help heal things, including some of the things outside the pandemic.”
The only blip in Bennett’s career was being mentioned in the investigative Mitchell Report, a 2007 document covering use of illegal drugs in baseball. Bennett, suffering from a knee injury at the time, was cited for a 2003 purchase of Human Growth Hormone.
“It was accurate,” he said. “I didn’t get it lawfully. In that regard, it was illegal. It was unethical, cheating, taking performance enhancement stuff. Certainly I’m not going to dispute any of that.”
Otherwise, he is quite content with his career.
“I got as much as I could with the ability that I had,” Bennett said.
“Would I have wanted to play more and hit more runs and hit for a higher average? Absolutely. But I certainly have no complaints.”
