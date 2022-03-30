 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
For first time since 2011, Pujols is in Cardinals' lineup

Cardinals' Oliver Marmol inherits veteran, win-now team

FILE - St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits a solo home run during the ninth inning of Game 3 of baseball's World Series against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, in this Saturday, Oct. 22, 2011, file photo. Pujols has returned to the Cardinals, finding a home in the place where he became one of baseball's most powerful sluggers. The 42-year-old emerged from beyond the right field wall at the Cardinals' spring training complex between the first and second innings of an exhibition game against Houston on Monday, March 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

 Eric Gay

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For the first time in 11 years, Albert Pujols returns to the Cardinals’ lineup Wednesday afternoon here against the Washington Nationals. The 42-year-old Pujols, signed only Monday, will be the designated hitter and bat fourth.

Catcher Yadier Molina will make his second start and, in fact, the Cardinals’ regular lineup will be on display minus third baseman Nolan Arenado, who had a painful mole removed from his right eyebrow, which had become swollen. 

“There’s no pain now,” said Arenado. “I should be good to go tomorrow.”

Rookie Brendan Donovan is playing third base and hitting ninth. Significantly, Tommy Edman, who has had just one hit in 16 at-bats this spring, is hitting eighth instead of first, where Dylan Carlson is batting. Paul DeJong, one of the top Cardinals hitters this shortened spring, moves up to fifth behind Pujols.

Miles Mikolas will make his third start of the spring for the Cardinals.

Cardinals lineup

1. Dylan Carlson rf

2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

3. Tyler O’Neill lf

4. Albert Pujols dh

5. Paul DeJong ss

6. Yadier Molina c

7. Harrison Bader cf

8. Tommy Edman 2b

9. Brendan Donovan 3b

RH Miles Mikolas p

