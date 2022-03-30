For first time since 2011, Pujols is in Cardinals' lineup

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — For the first time in 11 years, Albert Pujols returns to the Cardinals’ lineup Wednesday afternoon here against the Washington Nationals. The 42-year-old Pujols, signed only Monday, will be the designated hitter and bat fourth.

Catcher Yadier Molina will make his second start and, in fact, the Cardinals’ regular lineup will be on display minus third baseman Nolan Arenado, who had a painful mole removed from his right eyebrow, which had become swollen.

“There’s no pain now,” said Arenado. “I should be good to go tomorrow.”

Rookie Brendan Donovan is playing third base and hitting ninth. Significantly, Tommy Edman, who has had just one hit in 16 at-bats this spring, is hitting eighth instead of first, where Dylan Carlson is batting. Paul DeJong, one of the top Cardinals hitters this shortened spring, moves up to fifth behind Pujols.

Miles Mikolas will make his third start of the spring for the Cardinals.

Cardinals lineup

1. Dylan Carlson rf

2. Paul Goldschmidt 1b

3. Tyler O’Neill lf

4. Albert Pujols dh

5. Paul DeJong ss

6. Yadier Molina c

7. Harrison Bader cf

8. Tommy Edman 2b

9. Brendan Donovan 3b

RH Miles Mikolas p

