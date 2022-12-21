Former birds on the move: Here is where some past Cardinals are heading this winter

As free agent signing and trades continue across Major League Baseball through the winter, some players on the move include former Cardinals. Some became fan favorites while wearing the birds on the bat, while others might’ve had brief stints in St. Louis before departing.

Here is where some of those past Cardinals are heading:

Matt Carpenter signed to a one-year deal by San Diego

Carpenter — a three-time All-Star during his 11 seasons with the Cardinals — inked a one-year deal on Tuesday with the Padres after he batted .305 with a 1.139 OPS and 15 home runs in 128 at-bats for the Yankees last season. Carpenter’s deal includes a player option for 2024 and would pay him a guaranteed $12 million, with the possibility of earning up to $21 million with incentives, according to multiple reports.

The Padres visit Busch Stadium for a three-game series on Aug 28-30 next season.

Jose Quintana signed by the Mets

The 33-year-old lefty signed a two-year deal, $26-million with New York on Dec. 9 after ending the season with the Cardinals. After he was acquired by the Cardinals in a trade last summer, Quintana had a 2.01 ERA in 12 starts and was St. Louis’s starting pitcher in the first game of the National League Wild Cards series against Philadelphia.

Kolten Wong traded from Milwaukee to Seattle

A former first-round pick and two-time Gold Glove winner with the Cardinals, Wong was dealt on Dec. 2 out of the NL Central to the Mariners. In exchange for Wong and cash, the Brewers received outfielder Jesse Winker and infielder Abraham Toro in the deal.

Aledmys Diaz signed by Oakland

Months after becoming a World Series champion with Houston, the former Cardinals All-Star joined the Athletics on Dec. 13 on a two-year contract worth $14.5-million.

Jason Heyward signed to a minor-league contract by the Dodgers

Following his release by the Cubs, Hayward, a Cardinals during the 2015 season, signed a minor-league deal with Los Angeles on Dec. 7 after he hit .204 with a .556 OPS in 48 games with Chicago.

Shelby Miller signed by the Dodgers to a one-year deal

Along with Hayward, Miller, a first-pick by the Cardinals in 2009 and NL Rookie of the Year finalist in 2013, signed with the Dodgers. Miller’s one-year contract is worth $1.5 million.

Other former Cardinals still on free agent market

After he was non-tendered back in November, Alex Reyes remains unsigned heading into 2023. The longtime top prospect and former All-Star closer did not pitch in 2022 after a right shoulder injury that required surgery kept him out of action.

Corey Dickerson, who appeared in 97 games for the Cardinals in 2022, also remains unsigned. Luke Voit and Tommy Pham make also were unsigned as of Wendesday.