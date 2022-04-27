Former Cardinal outfielder Jon Jay announces retirement

Former Cardinal outfielder Jon Jay is calling it a career after 12 seasons as a major-leaguer, he announced in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Jay, 37, played for the Cardinals in six of his 12 seasons in the major leagues and was the club’s regular center fielder during its run to the 2011 World Series title.

“To everyone out there: dream big, hard work pays off, and take it one day at a time,” Jay wrote in his retirement post. “Baseball, you will forever be in my heart!”

Jay played collegiate baseball at the University of Miami and was drafted by the Cardinals in the second round of the 2006 draft. He made his debut with the club in 2010 at 25 years old. The Miami, Fla. native batted .287 with 29 homers, 113 doubles and 227 RBIs during his six seasons in St. Louis.

During the 2011 season, Jay played in 159 regular season games and had a .297 average. He was slotted in the No. 2 spot of then-manager Tony La Russa’s lineup for 75 games that year.

Jay was among the group of prospects that included Allen Craig, Daniel Descalso and 2011 World Series MVP David Freese who helped bring the Cardinals’ their 11th title in franchise history.

His consistent play in center field provided allowed the Cardinals to trade center fielder Colby Rasmus to the Blue Jays in a three-team deal that brought pitchers Edwin Jackson, Octavio Dotel, and Marc Rzepczynski to St. Louis — setting the stage for a deep postseason run that October.

Jay batted .300 in 105 games during his rookie year, .305 in 117 games in 2012 and .303 in 140 games in 2013. Wrist injuries limited Jay to 79 games in 2015, and was traded to the Padres in the ensuing offseason.

After he spent one year with San Diego, Jay signed with the Cubs in 2016. His career also included stints with the Royals, White Sox, and most recently the Angels in 2021. He played in five games with the Angels a season ago and 18 games with their Class AAA affiliate before he was released last July.

Across his 12-year career, Jay batted .283 and posted a .348 career OBP in 1,201 games.

