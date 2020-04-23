Former Cardinals coach Rich Hacker, a New Athens product like Whitey Herzog, dies at 72

Some 15 months ago, Hacker was diagnosed with leukemia and the cancer ultimately spread to his brain. When there was nothing medically more that could be done, he was released from Barnes-Siteman Hospital and was told he had, at best, two months to live, said Herzog. He didn't make it that long.

Hacker’s son, Roger, director of corporate communications for the San Francisco 49ers, said Rich Hacker had died surrounded by wife Kathryn and his three children. Roger Hacker said in an e-mail that his father “persisted through his 15-month battle with leukemia in the same manner that he lived his life, with eternal optimism and unwavering determination to make the best out of every single day he had.

"While we’re unable to bring everyone together for a proper goodbye to Richard right now, we hope you will be able to join us for a fitting celebration of his life as soon as we are safely able to.”

Herzog had kept in touch with Hacker and last week Hacker called and thanked Herzog for all Herzog had done for Hacker in his career, notably putting him on the big-league pension plan as a coach.

“On his death bed, he calls me and thanks me for what I did for him,” Herzog said. “It was a tough conversation to have.

“I was very appreciative.

“I was very, very happy with him as a coach and he was a good friend. I’m sorry to see him pass — but he’s in the right place.”

