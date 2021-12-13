 Skip to main content
Former Cardinals manager Shildt lands job with MLB Commissioner's Office
St. Louis Cardinals vs Los Angeles Dodgers National League wild-card game

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt looks out from the dugout before the start of the National League wild-card game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. This was the last game Shildt managed for the Cardinals. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Mike Shildt has found his next job in baseball, at least for now.

After his surprise firing by the Cardinals in October, Shildt is joining the team that shapes baseball from within.

The former Cardinals manager has been hired by the Major League Baseball Commissioner’s Office, the Post-Dispatch confirmed Monday.

USA Today first reported that the Commissioner’s Office was expected to hire Shildt for a role in the league's on-field operations department, which is led by senior vice president of on-field operations Michael Hill, the former Marlins executive who was hired by the league last year to oversee, among other things, umpires and on-field discipline.

Shildt said Monday that he was unable to comment on the news at this time, but added that he's excited about the opportunity.

Shildt interviewed for the open managerial job with the San Diego Padres before they hired Bob Melvin from Oakland. The New York Mets and Oakland have not yet named new managers for their current managerial vacancies.

During a 451-game run as Cardinals manager that included a 252-199 regular-season record and postseason appearances in each of his three full seasons after replacing Mike Matheny in 2018, Shildt showed great interest in state-of-baseball topics. What happened to all of those stolen bases? What is the three-batter minimum missing? How did the sticky stuff pitchers use go from being no big deal, to a big problem?

Shildt mentioned more than once in recent seasons how he enjoyed his dialogue with the league about rule changes and trends within the game. Moving forward, he will play a part in how those decisions are made.

