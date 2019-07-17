Subscribe for 99¢
Ernie Broglio and Lou Brock

On June 15, 1964, the St. Louis Cardinals sent Ernie Broglio (left) to the Chicago Cubs for Lou Brock in one of the most lopsided trades in baseball history. (AP Photos)

Ernie Broglio tied for the National League lead in victories in 1960 when he won 21 for the Cardinals in his second big-league season. The righthander also won 18 for the 1963 Cardinals team which challenged for, but fell short of, the National League pennant.

But despite those successes, Broglio forever will be remembered as the other half of the trade that brought future Hall of Famer Lou Brock to St. Louis in June 1964. Broglio, after battling cancer, died at age 83 Tuesday night in San Jose, Calif., according to his daughter, Nancy Broglio Salerno.

Brock, a promising but inconsistent outfielder for the Cubs, went on to hit .348 for the Cardinals after they acquired him in 1964, sparking the club to the National League pennant and then the World Series title.

Battling arm problems, Broglio went 4-7 for the Cubs that year.

In the next two seasons, Broglio was 1-6 and then 2-6 for Chicago and never pitched in the majors after 1966. He would finish 7-19 for the Cubs after going 70-55 for the Cardinals.

In 1960, Broglio had finished third in the Cy Young Award voting and ninth in the MVP balloting.

Broglio also was with the Cincinnati and New York/San Francisco Giants organizations before the Giants traded him to the Cardinals after the 1958 season. The Giants’ haul for Broglio was not as good as the Cardinals’ as the Giants received journeyman catcher Hobie Landrith and relief pitcher Billy Muffett.

Broglio’s death was the third of former Cardinals in the past two weeks. Also dying were reserve outfielder Gary Kolb, at 79, and lefthanded pitcher Joe Grzenda at 82,

Kolb’s best season with the Cardinals was in 1963 when he hit .275 with three of his six career homers in 75 games and gained notoriety by running for Stan Musial after Musial got his final hit of his career in the season’s final game.

Grzenda finished his career with the Cardinals in 1972 with a 1-0 mark and 5.66 ERA. He previously had pitched for five other clubs.

Broglio is among the 50 greatest Cardinals pitchers

Rick Hummel is a Cardinals beat writer for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

