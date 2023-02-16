Cooper Hjerpe — the Cardinals’ first-round pick in 2022 — will be a part of the group of 36 Cardinals minor leaguers participating in an early spring camp program. The Spring Training Early Program (STEP) will have its first full-squad workout in Jupiter, Florida on Feb. 20. The remaining Cardinals minor leaguers will report on March 5.

Hjerpe, 21, did not appear in a minor league game following last July’s draft. The left-hander taken with the 22nd overall pick threw 103 1/3 innings during his final season at Oregon State University and was kept out of games as a precaution, but did throw in bullpens and live batting practice at the Cardinals’ Jupiter complex last year.

Brycen Mautz, the left-handed pitcher the Cardinals drafted a round after Hjerpe, will also participate in the early camp. Mautz, 21, also did not appear in a game after he tossed 90 2/3 innings for the University of San Diego.

Some of the notable position player prospects that will participate in the early camp include 2021 second-round pick Joshua Baez, outfielder Won-Bin Cho, and catcher Leonardo Bernal.

After starting the 2021 season in extended spring training, Baez was added to Class Low-A Palm Beach’s roster in mid-May. A left wrist injury forced Baez, 19, out of his first Low-A game after just one inning and kept him out of Palm Beach’s lineup until August. In his time in Low-A upon his return and in the Florida Complex League where he rehabbed the injury, Baez slashed .267/.385/.485 with four home runs and eight doubles.

Cho, 19, was an international signee in 2022. The Korean-born outfielder was the Cardinals’ first amateur signing from Asia. In 76 at-bats last season in the Florida Complex League, Cho batted .211 and posted a .400 on-base percentage. He was added to Palm Beach’s roster during the Florida State League playoffs, but he didn’t appear in a game.

Bernal, 19, was signed as an international free agent in 2021. The switch-hitting catcher from Panama made his Class Low-A debut a season ago and hit .256 with a .771 OPS in 45 games. He drove in 29 runs and homered nine times.

The entire list of minor leaguers participating in the STEP Camp includes:

Right-handed pitchers

Inohan Paniagua, Trent Baker, Grant Black, Edgar Escobar, Andre Granillo, Joseph King, Austin Love, Connor Lunn, Zane Mills, Wilfredo Pereira, and Logan Sawyer

Left-handed pitchers

Cooper Hjerpe, Brycen Mautz, and Kenny Hernandez

Catchers

Leonardo Bernal, Jake Burns, Justin Guerrero, Roblin Herrera, Carlos Linarez, Alejandro Loaiza, Aaron McKeithan, and Luis C. Rodriguez

Infielders

Jacob Buchberger, Thomas Francisco, Noah Mendlinger, Brady Moore, and Chandler Redmond

Outfielders

Mike Antico, Joshua Baez, Won-Bin Cho, Nathan Church, Scott Hurst, L.J. Jones, Matt Koperniak, Chase Pinder, and Victor Scott