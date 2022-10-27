Four Cardinals nominated for NL Silver Slugger awards

The St. Louis Cardinals have four nominees for the National League Silver Slugger awards, which recognizes the best offensive player at each position for the regular season as voted on by the coaches and managers.

Paul Goldschmidt (1B), Albert Pujols (DH), Nolan Arenado (3B), and Tommy Edman (Utility) were all recognized as nominees at their respective positions. There were no set number of nominees for each position, ranging from four to six nominees a spot.

Goldschmidt, Arenado, and Pujols are each multi-time winners of the award. Pujols leads the pack with six prior wins at three positions (outfield, third base and first base). His four wins at first base is tied with Todd Helton and now teammate and nominee Paul Goldschmidt.

Should Pujols win, he would be only the second recipient of the award for a designated hitter in the National League.

Nolan Arenado won four consecutive Silver Slugger awards while a member of the Colorado Rockies from 2015 to 2018. Neither he nor Goldschmidt have won the award since coming to the Cardinals.

Tommy Edman's nomination comes in a new category, recognizing utility players. He played five different positions this season while tallying career bests in batting average, OPS, home runs, extra base hits and RBI.

No Cardinal has secured a Silver Slugger win since 2017 when pitcher Adam Wainwright won the award. The last position player to earn the title was Yadier Molina in 2013.