Dexter Fowler will return to the ' lineup tonight in center field to face his former team when the Cardinals face the Cubs in the first game of a three-game series at Busch Stadium.
Fowler last started Friday night when he fouled a ball off his foot. He hit a pinch-hit home run in the ninth inning Sunday.
The Cards and Cubs are tied for first place in the National League Central Division with Milwaukee trailing by one game.
Otherwise, the lineup is much the same as it has been with Tommy Edman leading off. Adam Wainwright will be on the mound facing Yu Darvish.
Cardinals' lineup
1. Tommy Edman, 3B
2. Dexter Fowler, CF
3. Jose Martinez, RF
4. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Kolten Wong, 2B
7. Tyler O'Neill, LF
8. Matt Wieters, C
9. Adam Wainwright, P
Cubs' lineup
1. Robel Garcia, 2B
2. Jason Heyward, RF
3. Kris Bryant, 3B
4. Anthony Rizzo, 1B
5. Javier Baez, SS
6. Victor Caratini, C
7. Kyle Schwarber, LF
8. Ian Happ, CF
9. Yu Darvish, P