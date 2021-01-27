Fox Sports Midwest to become Bally Sports Midwest

Fox Sports Midwest, which has carried Blues and Cardinals telecasts for nearly a quarter century and also now has some St. Louis University basketball games, is being renamed Bally Sports Midwest — a change that station owner Sinclair Broadcast Group says will take place "in the coming months."
This move was expected after Sinclair recently partnered with casino operator Bally's Corporation. The business model centers on eventually bringing sports betting to telecasts in states where such gambling is legal. (Illinois currently has it, Missouri does not.) That arrangement was announced in November.
This "signifies a new, transformative chapter in the regional sports business and is representative of our cohesive partnership with Bally's," Steve Rosenberg, Sinclair president of local sports, said in a statement issued Wednesday announcing the name change.
Sinclair owns 21 regional sports networks nationwide that previously had been owned by 21st Century Fox, then sold briefly to The Walt Disney Co. Sinclair obtained them after Disney was forced to sell because federal regulators were concerned Disney that had too big a piece of the cable sports television market — it owns ESPN, its related networks and ABC Sports.
Sinclair's other regional sports networks also will be renamed under the Bally's moniker — for example, Fox Sports Kansas City becomes Bally Sports Kansas City and Fox Sports Indiana will be known as Bally Sports Indiana. Those outlets are run from the same St. Louis office that operates Fox Sports Midwest.
"The upcoming rebrand across our RSN footprint is incredibly exciting, not only for our entire portfolio, but for loyal sports fans across the country," Rosenberg said.
Sinclair management also previously said it plans to make FSM, and other regional sports networks, available for purchase independently at some point this year. Currently, a subscription to a cable or streaming service that carries the channel is needed to receive its programming.
Multiple providers have dropped Sinclair regional sports networks over the last year or so because they would not pay what was being charged, angering some fans of teams that are affected and are caught in the middle of the dispute. That forced them either to change programming providers or go without the telecasts.
”We have a pretty aggressive plan,” Sinclair president and CEO Chris Ripley said in November when disusing the blueprint to make the stations available on an à la carte basis. “It will happen" in 2021.
There was immediate word Wednesday as to exactly when this might happen.