Fox Sports Midwest to become Bally Sports Midwest

Fox Sports Midwest, which has carried Blues and Cardinals telecasts for nearly a quarter century and also now has some St. Louis University basketball games, is being renamed Bally Sports Midwest — a change that station owner Sinclair Broadcast Group says will take place "in the coming months."

This move was expected after Sinclair recently partnered with casino operator Bally's Corporation. The business model centers on eventually bringing sports betting to telecasts in states where such gambling is legal. (Illinois currently has it, Missouri does not.) That arrangement was announced in November.

This "signifies a new, transformative chapter in the regional sports business and is representative of our cohesive partnership with Bally's," Steve Rosenberg, Sinclair president of local sports, said in a statement issued Wednesday announcing the name change.

Sinclair owns 21 regional sports networks nationwide that previously had been owned by 21st Century Fox, then sold briefly to The Walt Disney Co. Sinclair obtained them after Disney was forced to sell because federal regulators were concerned Disney that had too big a piece of the cable sports television market — it owns ESPN, its related networks and ABC Sports.