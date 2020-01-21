Free agent Ozuna agrees to $18 million, one-year deal with Braves

The Cardinals’ quest for a new cleanup hitter can begin in earnest now. Left fielder Marcell Ozuna, who has manned that spot for the past two seasons in St. Louis, agreed to a one-year, $18 million free agent contract with the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.

Ozuna, despite missing five weeks with a finger injury on his right hand, hit 29 homers and drove in 89 runs while hitting .241 for the National League Central Division champions in 2019.

He helped turn back the Braves in the Cardinals’ five-game win in the divisional round, going nine for 21 with two homers.

In his first season with the club after being acquired from Miami before the 2018 season, Ozuna, plagued all season by a sore right shoulder, batted .280 with 23 homers and 88 RBIs.

The Cardinals had maintained interest in re-signing Ozuna after he had turned down their qualifying offer at the end of the season, but their offer for 2020 apparently was for not as much as the Braves paid.

Internal candidates to replace Ozuna in left field are led by Tyler O’Neill and Lane Thomas, both righthanded hitters, as is Ozuna. O’Neill hit five homers and struck out 53 times in 141 at-bats. Thomas, who suffered a broken bone in his hand late in the season, had four homers in 38 at-bats and batted .316.