From our archives: 'Birds will bust their tails,' new manager Herzog says

Herzog, 49, has been a manager-in-waiting since being deposed by the Kansas City Royals last Oct. 24, after failing to win a fourth consecutive Western Division title in the American League. He agreed to a Cardinals contract that runs through the 1982 season. No salary terms were disclosed.

What provoked the dismissal of Boyer in his second full season as manager was the depth to which the Cardinals had dropped. Coming off a third-place finish in the National League East last year, Busch thought the Redbirds this season might win the pennant, something they haven't done since 1967-68. But after losing five games in succession, including a doubleheader at Montreal Sunday, and 22 of their last 27, the Cardinals have the worst record in major league baseball (18-34) going into tonight's opener of a three-game series at Atlanta that will complete what now is a 2-5 trip.

Said Herzog at a press conference on the elegant back porch of what is known as the Big House at Grant's Farm, Busch's estate in south St. Louis County:

"The only people who can turn this around are the players.

"I like to make things happen. We have a big ballpark here, and you can't sit around waiting for home runs. I didn't at Kansas City, and I won't here. We'll steal bases; hit and run. I try to keep people moving; make things happen."