First pitch is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. at Cincinnati's Great American Ballpark

For the second game in a row, the Cardinals' 2022 MVP winner Paul Goldschmidt will start as the designated hitter with Brendan Donovan taking over at first base in his stead. The last time Goldschmidt DH'd in back-to-back games appearances was last season in a series with Milwaukee when he did so on June 20 and 22, missing the June 21 game. Goldschmidt has never DH'd in consecutive games in his Cardinals tenure.

Oscar Mercado will get the start in right field and bat ninth for the Cardinals. The journeyman outfielder has gotten off to a hot start for the Cardinals, collecting eight hits in just 16 at-bats. This will be his fourth start of the season.

Tommy Edman will start at shortstop giving Paul DeJong the game off. This is Edman's first start at shortstop since May 7 against the Detroit Tigers, marking an 18-game stretch away from the position.

Lineups

Cardinals (22-28, 4th in the NL Central, 5.5 GB)

1. Lars Nootbaar, CF

2. Paul Goldschmidt, DH

3. Nolan Gorman, 2B

4. Nolan Arenado, 3B

5. Willson Contreras, C

6. Brendan Donovan, 1B

7. Tommy Edman, SS

8. Alec Burleson, LF

9. Oscar Mercado, RF

P: Steven Matz, LHP

Reds (20-28, 5th in the NL Central, 6.6 GB)

1. Johnathan India, 2B

2. Matt McClain, SS

3. Spencer Steer, 1B

4. Tyler Stephenson, C

5. Nick Senzel, LF

6. Stuart Fairchild, RF

7. Kevin Newman, 3B

8. Luke Maile, DH

9. Jose Barrero, CF

P: Ben Lively, RHP

Pitching matchup

LHP Steven Matz (0-5, 5.05 ERA): Matz is looking to build off a positive performance in his last outing, where he pitched into the fifth inning and allowed zero runs. The lefty has yet to complete six innings of work in his nine starts this season.

RHP Ben Lively (1-2, 2.45 ERA): Lively is making his second start of the season after being transitioned from the bullpen. In his first start, he went 5 2/3 innings and allowed two runs to the New York Yankees.

Injury report

OF Tyler O'Neill (lower back strain): O'Neill's scheduled rehab assignment has been postponed due to not recovering as fast as expected. O'Neill has yet to progress to full baseball activities per Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol and will continue to work out in Busch Stadium with hopes of a rehab assignment coming next week. (Updated May 18)

OF Dylan Carlson (left ankle sprain): Carlson has been placed on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 15. Carlson experienced difficulty running at full speed and hitting left-handed in testing. Marmol said the club felt the timeline provided by the injured list aligned with his recovery so opted to place him there rather than wait out the injury. (Updated May 18)

LHP Packy Naughton (left forearm strain): Was moved from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL after his bullpen session on May 16. Manager Oliver Marmol indicated that the 60-day timeline reflected the amount of time it would take not only for Naughton to recover but to go out on rehab assignments before returning to the major leagues. (Updated May 18)

RHP Jake Woodford (right shoulder inflammation): Woodford threw a bullpen session Saturday and came out well, per Marmol. Woodford is on the 15-day IL. (Updated May 21)

Check back in to stltoday.com this afternoon and evening for coverage of the game.