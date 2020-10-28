Game 7, 2011: How Joe Strauss covered the Cardinals clincher

Editor's note: Everyone remembers the heroics of Game 6, but do you recall the details of Game 7 from Oct. 28, 2011. Here is how Joe Strauss covered the game.
ST. LOUIS • Those searching for omens found one early. The first words uttered within the Citizens Bank Ballpark following Roy Halladay's first pitch of the postseason to the Cardinals' Rafael Furcal confirmed something was afoot.
Temperature: 64.
An indelible number in Cardinals lore received a companion Friday night at Busch Stadium when a team that thought itself listless, even underachieving, in late August completed one of the most remarkable reversals in the game's history by defeating the Texas Rangers 6-2 in Game 7 of the World Series.
A night after becoming the first team to rally five times in a World Series game, the Cardinals used six innings of inspiration from starting pitcher Chris Carpenter, a first-inning double by Series MVP David Freese and a third-inning bolt by replacement left fielder Allen Craig to take the lead. A two-run fifth inning built without a hit provided a cushion that four relievers didn't need as the Cardinals ran out the 11th world championship in franchise history and the second in six seasons.
"We had a 5 percent chance (to reach the playoffs) with 35 games left in the season," first baseman Albert Pujols said. "We knew we had to play great. The first five months of the season were pretty bad. But it doesn't matter. We're world champions."
Nearly a half century after the 1964 Cardinals used a two-week rush to erase a 6½-game deficit en route to a World Series championship over the New York Yankees, the 2011 version exploited the wild card to reach the postseason and bowl over three of the game's most powerful lineups.
The tournament made a hero of Freese, a pillar of Carpenter and a storybook tale of an underachieving team that found its legs and its purpose in late August and never wavered.
"This team deserves this," said Freese, who hit .348 with a 1.140 on-base-plus-slugging percentage for the Series before receiving the keys to a new Corvette.
A team that scraped into the postseason on the final day of the regular season proved impossible to evict from October. Though they were never favored against the Phillies, the Milwaukee Brewers or the Rangers, the team's conviction did not falter.
"We didn't do anything heroic tonight to win it. We showed up, were tough, and the game went our way," right fielder Lance Berkman said.
A frustrating season that gained momentum after an Aug. 25 clubhouse meeting ended when Craig strangled Rangers left fielder David Murphy's fly ball.
Moments after closer Jason Motte had entered the game to Eminem's Lose Yourself, the largest crowd in new Busch Stadium history (47,399) took the message to heart.
At one point afforded less than a 4 percent mathematical chance of reaching the postseason and rated by Las Vegas sports books as a 500-to-1 proposition to win the Series, the Cardinals overcame doubts both within and outside their clubhouse with an uncommon show of resilience, bullpen and chemistry.
Friday, Freese completed two nerveless weeks the included eight RBIs. During the four-week tournament the hometown hero amassed 14 extra-base hits, including five home runs, and scored 12 times in addition to his postseason-record 21 RBIs.
The Cardinals interrupted history to make some. By rallying from a three-games-to-two deficit, they handed the Rangers consecutive defeats for the first time in 47 games dating to Aug. 25, the same day the Cardinals began to exhume themselves from a 10½-game wild-card deficit.
The Cardinals left behind a stunned AL champion that twice closed within one strike of winning the Series in Game 6 but never found a way to finish.
Chairman Bill DeWitt celebrated the second championship during his 16-year stewardship by noting, "This is one of the great runs in baseball history."
A 90-win team used a 23-9 run to push its way into October and an 11-7 follow-up to become the fifth wild card to become champions. They got there with a reconstituted bullpen that La Russa used more than in any previous postseason.
For some the celebration was made sweeter by the presence of those who had never tasted champagne in late October. For others it was the memory of family lost. The combination proved moving for those left alone on a life raft in September.
"I believed it on the day we clinched in Houston," said outfielder Skip Schumaker. "I knew there was a reason. My dad was retiring that night (Sept. 29). It was the anniversary of my grandfather's death. It was a weird night. It kept going and kept going.
"For me personally, it was strong. I knew there was a reason for this season. I didn't tell anyone but my wife. But things kept happening. There is a reason for everything."
"This is why you keep battling," Freese said. "You get injured. You do stupid stuff. You try to stay on path. The character of guys on this team is second to none."
"It's unbelievable, amazing, incredible," said manager Tony La Russa, who captured the third World Series championship of his career. "The teams we played in the playoffs were all great teams."
A team that found itself four games over .500 with 35 games remaining found itself literally dancing on a stage Friday night.
"There are certain things you go through during a season," general manager John Mozeliak said. "There are levels of frustration and happiness. One thing about this team, it never quit. There were so many times you might have wanted to count this team out. And it kept charging."
Initially dull, Carpenter raised his career postseason record to 9-2 with his fourth win in six starts this month. Working on three days' rest for only the second time in his career, Carpenter found himself trailing after his 10th pitch and down 2-0 before his team took its first at-bat. But after allowing six of the first 10 batters he saw to reach base, Carpenter more effectively changed speeds after his offense quickly tied the game.
Thursday's offensive hero also became the thread within Friday's clincher.
Perhaps a game away from losing his position during the NL division series, Freese burned Rangers starting pitcher Matt Harrison with a two-out, two-run double in the first inning.
It was Freese who plucked the Series from doom during Thursday's ninth inning and delivered a 10-9 win with an 11th-inning home run to dead center field.
The Rangers produced four of their six hits in the first two innings but were punished for giving away the night's first out on catcher Yadier Molina's pick-off of leadoff hitter Ian Kinsler, who strayed too far on a missed bunt.
Rangers manager Ron Washington entered the Series with a reputation for abhorring intentional walks and left wearing skid marks because of them.
The Cardinals rallied for two first-inning runs in part because of an order for Harrison to pitch around first baseman Pujols with no one on and two out. However, Harrison followed by also walking Berkman to give Freese a chance to rifle a two-run double into the left-center field gap.
Two innings later the Cardinals' accidental left fielder, Craig, provided his third game-winning RBI of the Series when he pumped his second home run in as many nights, this one to right-center field, for a 3-2 lead.
Craig started only because left fielder Matt Holliday finished the postseason in a soft cast, the result of a Thursday baserunning mishap. Still, Craig leveraged 19 at-bats into one of the Series' most influential offensive roles.
The game ran away from the Rangers in the fifth inning when Washington imported reliever Scott Feldman and ordered an intentional walk of Freese to load the bases after a walk, a hit batter and a right-side grounder created the two-out predicament.
With literally no room for error, Feldman forced home a deflating run by walking Molina. Washington pulled Game 5 starter C.J. Wilson from the bullpen to hit Furcal with his first pitch, making it a 5-2 game.
And having come this far, a remarkable collection refused to let go.
World Series will come and World Series will go, but any discussion of the 2011 World Series will revolve around one thing, and only one thing…
The history of the Cardinals in Game 7.
2011: Cardinals 6, Texas Rangers 2
As manager Tony La Russa reminded his team, the 1980 Olympic hockey team didn't win the gold medal in the “Miracle On Ice” game — that team had to win one more game to secure the gold. After the surreal Game 6 win, it wouldn't have mattered if Texas won Game 7. The rain delay two days prior gave St. Louis the opportunity to start the soul of the staff, Chris Carpenter … who promptly allowed two runs in the first. Many people overlook this, but it was David Freese himself who drove in two in the bottom of the first, resetting the game with his double. Texas wouldn't score again, Cards scored four more and the improbable playoff team became the champion.
1987: Minnesota Twins 4, Cardinals 2
It was loud. In the Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome, the first dome to host a World Series, they waved their Homer Hankies as Frank Viola pitched a masterful game … with the help of some controversial calls from the umpires. Former Mizzou standout Tim Laudner reached base three times in the game and the late Kirby Puckett tallied a pair of hits and an RBI in the win. The home team won all seven games in this bonkers World Series.
1985: Kansas City Royals 11, Cardinals 0
Baseball is, Yogi said, 90 percent mental (and the other half is physical). Well, the Cardinals were mentally deflated after the Game 6 ninth-inning debacle – and it spilled over into the biggest game of the year. Credit where credit is due – Bret Saberhagen pitched splendidly, while the Cards hit .185 for the series, hitting dugout and clubhouse property better than baseballs.
1982: Cardinals 6, Milwaukee Brewers 3
The Dominican Joaquín Andújar was tough, Darrell Porter was clutch and Bruce Sutter sent a fist-pump to the sky upon striking out Gorman Thomas for the final out. St. Louisans spilled onto the Astroturf to celebrate to the soundtrack of “Celebration.” Bob McClure, who would pitch for St. Louis in 1991 and 1992, ended up as the losing pitcher that night. Leadoff hitter Lonnie Smith slapped three hits and scored two runs in the win.
1968: Detroit Tigers 4, Cardinals 1
The season of 1.12 came down to Mr. 1.12 – and Bob Gibson pitched fairly well for the bulk of the game, going six scoreless, before allowing three runs in the infamous seventh inning. Jim Northrup smacked the triple misplayed by the generally splendid center fielder Curt Flood, whose mistake returned to our minds when Curtis Granderson of the Tigers “returned the favor” in the 2006 World Series with an outfield blunder. Bill Freehan, who drove in Northrup to make the score 3-0, was later Mike Matheny's coach and mentor at the University of Michigan.
1967: Cardinals 7, Boston Red Sox 2
Boston's “impossible dream” died in Game 7 at Fenway, when Bob Gibson outdueled Jim Lonborg, famously pitching on two-days rest and the Cardinals won 7-2. Lou Brock set a World Series record with seven stolen bases, including two in Game 7. After 1967 and 1946, it seemed like Boston was forever cursed against the Cardinals in the World Series.
1964: Cardinals 7, New York Yankees 5
This was perhaps the coolest of the Cardinals' World Series titles. It was against Mickey Mantle, Whitey Ford and the Yankees. It was the Cards' first postseason in 16 years. What a series. Mantle hit a walk-off homer to win Game 3; Ken Boyer hit a grand slam in Game 4; the Cards scored three in the 10th to win Game 5. In Game 7, Bob Gibson tallied the win on the national stage. Boyer homered a second time in the series and Lou Brock hit one, too.
1946: Cardinals 4, Boston Red Sox 3
This is one of the classic Fall Classic games. In the top of the eighth of Game 7, Boston's Dom DiMaggio tied the game with a two-run double. But in the bottom of the eighth, Cardinals outfielder Enos Slaughter just kept running. Harry Walker hit a ball to the outfield and Slaughter, on first, dashed to second … and third … and through the stop sign to home. He was safe, Red Sox infielder Johnny Pesky became somewhat of a goat (for hesitating on the relay throw home) and the Cardinals won 4-3.
1934: Cardinals 11, Detroit Tigers 0
The casual Cardinals fan overlooks the greatness of Joe Medwick. He won the 1937 Triple Crown (and the MVP). In '34, he led the league with 18 triples and hit another in this Game 7. When he slid into third, he slid into the third baseman. It was vicious. When Medwick went to the outfield that next inning, the fans pelted him with fruit and such. The commissioner himself had to remove Medwick from the game. The Cards totaled 17 hits in the game and Dizzy Dean went the distance.
1931: Cardinals 4, Philadelphia Athletics 2
The Philadelphia Athletics had won the previous two titles, but the Cards ended their run in this Game 7, thanks to starter Burleigh Grimes. Ol' Stubblebeard went 8 2/3, not allowing a run until he allowed two in the ninth. It set up an incredible finish. Bill Hallahan came in to pitch for St. Louis – the A's had two on and the championship-winning run at the plate. But Max Bishop, who had a .426 on-base percentage that season, flew out to center. The Cards won it all.
1926: Cardinals 3, New York Yankees 2
This season ended in the most-peculiar of ways — Babe Ruth getting thrown out trying to steal second. Tommy Thevenow had two RBIs for the Cards, who led 3-2 entering the ninth. Grover Cleveland Alexander, who pitched a gem the game before, famously came out of the pen to pitch the final 2 1/3 innings of Game 7. Ruth walked and the tying run came to the plate. His name was Bob Meusel. You don't know his name because he never got a chance to be a hero. Ruth stole second and was thrown out by Bob O'Farrell to win the World Series.
