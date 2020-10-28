Game 7, 2011: How Joe Strauss covered the Cardinals clincher

For some the celebration was made sweeter by the presence of those who had never tasted champagne in late October. For others it was the memory of family lost. The combination proved moving for those left alone on a life raft in September.

"I believed it on the day we clinched in Houston," said outfielder Skip Schumaker. "I knew there was a reason. My dad was retiring that night (Sept. 29). It was the anniversary of my grandfather's death. It was a weird night. It kept going and kept going.

"For me personally, it was strong. I knew there was a reason for this season. I didn't tell anyone but my wife. But things kept happening. There is a reason for everything."

"This is why you keep battling," Freese said. "You get injured. You do stupid stuff. You try to stay on path. The character of guys on this team is second to none."

"It's unbelievable, amazing, incredible," said manager Tony La Russa, who captured the third World Series championship of his career. "The teams we played in the playoffs were all great teams."

A team that found itself four games over .500 with 35 games remaining found itself literally dancing on a stage Friday night.