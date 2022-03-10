Game on! MLB, MLBPA reach agreement to start 2022 season, end lockout immediately

JUPITER, Fla. — Break out the bunting, put down the chalk lines, and Adam Wainwright introduce yourself again to Yadier Molina. Major League Baseball is back, unlocked and now things really will happen fast.

On the 99th day of Major League Baseball's lockout, one day after the commissioner cancelled another set of regular-season games, the players' union and owners struck a deal on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement Thursday afternoon. A source confirmed the agreement to the Post-Dispatch. Multiple other sources also reported the agreement, and an official announcement of the deal followed.

A frenzy of transactions and free-agent signings could begin within hours.

The owners must ratify a new CBA, but that is expected to happen swiftly.

After a slow, plodding winter of negotiations and counterproposals, the free-agent market could open as soon as Thursday evening. Spring training camps can begin opening to players by Friday.

Opening day is set for April 7.

The Cardinals are scheduled to host the Pirates that day at Busch Stadium.

A full 162-game schedule is set with a 12-team postseason to follow, and the teams will use nine-inning double headers to make up for the lost days. There also will be an additional series of games added to the end of the schedule before the start of the postseason, according to reports.

"I think it's a deal that has improvements for players," said Andrew Miller, the former Cardinals reliever who served on the union's executive board involved in negotiations. "To see how great those improvements are time will tell."

Spring training is set to officially start within a week with a new schedule of exhibition games to be set for teams.

It was a stunning turnaround less than 24 hours after commissioner Rob Manfred formally said the season was unlikely to begin before April 14. That changed Thursday as Major League Baseball extended its deadline for a full season on a third consecutive day.

The sides reached agreement to delay the formation of an international draft until July, and then negotiations gained pace on the core economic issues that defined the bargaining process.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

