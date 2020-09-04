Gibby's last game: Some Cubs say he was 'just going through the motions'

"A few guys on the bench said he looked like he was just going through the motions," Madlock said, adding hastily, "now I didn't say that, that's just what I heard. Of course, he's so relaxed he looks like that all the time when he's out there."

Anyway, Jose Cardenal walked and Champ Summers's grounder was fielded brilliantly behind second base by shortstop Mike Tyson. Whirling around, Tyson seemed to have a shot at forcing Cardenal at second base for out No. 2 but instead fired toward first. Summers not only had the throw beat for a single, but Tyson's throw went wild, allowing Cardenal to move to third.

"I think maybe he was off-balance then and that's why he decided to throw to first," said Cardinals manager Red Schoendienst.

Gibson walked Andy Thornton to fill the bases. Then the pitcher knocked down Manny Trillo's sharp bouncer. For what seemed like a century, Gibby tried to locate the ball which was hiding beneath him. He snatched it and threw home just in time to nick Cardenal at the plate.

Whew!