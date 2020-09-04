Gibby's last game: Some Cubs say he was 'just going through the motions'

On Sept. 3, 1975, the legendary Bob Gibson made his final pitching appearance for the St. Louis Cardinals. Here is our report from that game.
Monday was Bob Gibson Day but last night was not Bob Gibson's night.
Gibson, pitching the seventh inning for the Cardinals, wild-pitched a run home and then gave up a bases-loaded homer to Pete LaCock that gave the Chicago Cubs an 11-6 victory at Busch Stadium.
That five-run inning broke a 6-6 deadlock that the Redbirds had just achieved in the sixth inning when they, too, scored five runs, the last three on Lou Brock's bases-loaded double.
So today, a respite for all of the National League Eastern Division teams, it appears that the Pittsburgh Pirates are beginning to take firm command of the race. The Pirates beat the New York Mets, 3-1, last night and now lead the second-place Cardinals and Philadelphia Phillies by five games.
The 39-year-old Gibson, shunted to the bullpen in early July, entered the game after starter Ron Reed had been lifted for a pinch-hitter in the Cardinals' big sixth inning. This was Gibson's first appearance since being honored with gifts and cheers from 50,000 fans Monday, a tribute marking the final season of his great career with the Redbirds.
Bill Madlock, the Cubs' league-leading batsman, began the seventh by flying out on Gibson's first pitch. Returning to the bench, Madlock picked up some dugout talk about Gibson as the inning went along.
"A few guys on the bench said he looked like he was just going through the motions," Madlock said, adding hastily, "now I didn't say that, that's just what I heard. Of course, he's so relaxed he looks like that all the time when he's out there."
Anyway, Jose Cardenal walked and Champ Summers's grounder was fielded brilliantly behind second base by shortstop Mike Tyson. Whirling around, Tyson seemed to have a shot at forcing Cardenal at second base for out No. 2 but instead fired toward first. Summers not only had the throw beat for a single, but Tyson's throw went wild, allowing Cardenal to move to third.
"I think maybe he was off-balance then and that's why he decided to throw to first," said Cardinals manager Red Schoendienst.
Gibson walked Andy Thornton to fill the bases. Then the pitcher knocked down Manny Trillo's sharp bouncer. For what seemed like a century, Gibby tried to locate the ball which was hiding beneath him. He snatched it and threw home just in time to nick Cardenal at the plate.
Whew!
But, on the pitch following that close shave, Gibson threw past catcher Ted Simmons and Gene Hiser, running for Summers, scored the tie-breaker. A pinch-hitter was needed by Cubs manager Jim Marshall and he picked Ralph Pierre LaCock Jr. This is the Pete LaCock who was born in beautiful downtown Burbank, the son of Peter Marshall, now the Hollywood Squares television host. This is the handsome, blue-eyed blond nephew of actress Joanna Dru. This is the first baseman-outfielder who met with manager Marshall for 45 minutes before the game, trying to determine why he hadn't been playing more for the Cubs.
"I'm very hyper," LaCock said later. "If I sit down too much, I get itchy."
But LaCock wasn't sitting down now. He took Gibson to a 3-and-2 count and then golfed a low fastball high over the right-field wall. It was the first grand-slam homer of LaCock's career and that goes all the way back through high school days in Woodland Hills, Calif. When the lefthanded LaCock came to the plate, Schoendienst had southpaw John Curtis throwing in the bullpen.
Did the manager consider lifting Gibson?
"No, we were gonna let him pitch," Schoendienst said glumly.
