Gibson and Brock sparked a record-setting night on the first home opener at Busch II

Marichal might have expected a breather in the second inning, but Julian Javier, wearing full-sweep eyeglasses in hope of getting, a better look at the ball, opened with a single. Then Dal Maxvill, advertised as a glove man, delivered a hit-and-run single to right. With one out, Brock, who doesn't believe in cheap home runs, drove the ball halfway up the bleachers in right-center. Score: Cardinals 3, Giants 0.

Before the fans had a chance to ask for hot chocolate on a 52-degree night, the Cardinals already were chomping on the record book.

Gibson tied a modern major league record by starting a game with five strikeouts and the Redbirds cracked their season-opener attendance record with a crowd of 38,117. And another record was achieved in the seventh inning when Maxvill, who came through with big hits in all three scoring innings, got the fourteenth hit off Marichal. Juan never had allowed more than 13 hits in one game.

"It's about time I beat them," said Gibson, mindful that the Giants scored only six earned runs against him last season but defeated him three out of three times. In one of those heartbreakers, Gibby had set his career high of 14 strikeouts.

"Gibson was in command all the way," said pitching coach Billy Muffett.