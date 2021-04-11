Gibson and Brock sparked a record-setting night on the first home opener at Busch II

Bob Gibson became the first pitcher to start the season with five consecutive strikeouts as the Cardinals had a season-opening record crowd of 38,117 on April 11, 1967.
It was a few minutes past 10 p.m. and the Cardinals were in a kidding mood in the clubhouse. "I'm tied for the lead in home runs, I'm first in runs batted in and I'm 1.000 in stealing bases," said Lou Brock. "I think in go in and ask for $100,000."
Brock was asked if he had been looking tor any particular pitch from Juan Marichal when he whacked a decisive three-run homer in the second inning of a 6-0 victory for Bob Gibson over the San Francisco Giants in the Cardinals' season opener at Busch Memorial Stadium.
"With the assortment of pitches Marichal has, all I was looking to see was a baseball," Brock said.
Ray Washburn, who is to pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the Redbirds' next game here tomorrow night, mentioned Gibson's five-hit, 13-strikeout pitching and said, "That's a pretty tough act to follow."
But the Cardinals weren't kidding from 8 to 10 p.m. They let Marichal wriggle off the hook in the first inning after Brock singled, stole second and went to third on Curt Flood's safe bunt. The Birds left three men on base that inning.
Marichal might have expected a breather in the second inning, but Julian Javier, wearing full-sweep eyeglasses in hope of getting, a better look at the ball, opened with a single. Then Dal Maxvill, advertised as a glove man, delivered a hit-and-run single to right. With one out, Brock, who doesn't believe in cheap home runs, drove the ball halfway up the bleachers in right-center. Score: Cardinals 3, Giants 0.
Before the fans had a chance to ask for hot chocolate on a 52-degree night, the Cardinals already were chomping on the record book.
Gibson tied a modern major league record by starting a game with five strikeouts and the Redbirds cracked their season-opener attendance record with a crowd of 38,117. And another record was achieved in the seventh inning when Maxvill, who came through with big hits in all three scoring innings, got the fourteenth hit off Marichal. Juan never had allowed more than 13 hits in one game.
"It's about time I beat them," said Gibson, mindful that the Giants scored only six earned runs against him last season but defeated him three out of three times. In one of those heartbreakers, Gibby had set his career high of 14 strikeouts.
"Gibson was in command all the way," said pitching coach Billy Muffett.
Said Gibby, "I had pitched so many good games against this club, but I always seemed to get beaten. My slider was my best pitch tonight, but I had a good fast ball, too."
There would have to be agreement from rookie Ken Henderson, Jesus Alou and Willie Mays, who struck out swinging in the first inning. And how could the first two batters in the second inning, powerful Willie McCovey and socker Jim Hart, disagree? They, too, swung and missed third strikes.
Gibby entered the record book alongside Dazzy Vance of the 1926 Brooklyn Dodgers and Bob Bolin of the 16 Giants for most strikeouts at the start of a game. The modern record is shared by four American Leaguers Walter Johnson, Lefty Gomez, Ryne Duren and Sam McDowell.
Gibson, who concentrated on the top four men in the batting order for 10 of his strikeouts, now is 11-12 against the Giants. Marichal, who is 12-13 against the Cardinals but .707 against the rest of the National League, would have a 118-45 mark if you didn't count his appearances against the Redbirds.
Said Maxvill, "Gibby was really blowing the ball by them in the first two innings. He'd nip the corners with his great slider and then, when they'd be looking for the slider, he'd run the fast ball in on their hands. He was busting the bats right out of their hands. Gibby said he was ready two weeks ago and I believe it."