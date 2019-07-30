Cardinals general manager Michael Girsch talks with staff members during the first official workout day at Cardinals spring training on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Cardinals general manager Mike Girsch said he hopes to make a deal that can help the team by the trade deadline Wednesday at 3 p.m.
However, his belief that it will happen tended to fluctuate with each passing conversation he had with other teams before the Cardinals played the Cubs on Tuesday.
“I would say over the course of the day I’ve been optimistic at times we’re making progress and the next call or message I’m less optimistic,” he said. “I’m somewhat optimistic that market hasn’t opened up yet. The industry hasn’t found the right sale price for stuff that’s out there.
“Hopefully at some point we’ll find that right price and make moves we’re trying to make. But it’s hard to be optimistic at every moment of the day because it varies by conversation.”
The Cardinals did make one deal on Tuesday when they acquired lefthanded reliever Adalberto Mejia off waivers from the Angels.
Girsch said Mejia is in the Dominican Republic and will require three flights to get to St. Louis and might not be activated until Thursday.
To make room for Mejia on the 40-man roster, Jedd Gyorko was moved to the 60-day IL.
“Adalberto has been a starter most of his career. This is his first time in the bullpen,” Girsch said. “He’s been effective against lefties. He pitches well for Anaheim.”
Girsch said the deals for Mejia and lefty Zac Rosscup were done because they were opportunities that presented themselves and allowed the team to add bullpen depth in the event no other moves are completed.
“Our mission is to field a playoff-caliber team every year and we can’t blindly give away 2021, ’22 and ’23 for 2019,” Girsch said. “There has to be a rational approach to this. We want to help this team. We want to make a move but we can’t force it to happen.”
CARP HEADED TO MEMPHIS
Matt Carpenter’s rehabilitation will continue this weekend in Memphis, according to Girsch, who said his return to the Cardinals could come after Sunday or quickly, depending on Carpenter’s progress.
“He’s trying to work on his stuff, find his swing,” Girsch said. “He wants to figure it out before he comes up. … He’s at a point where if things click at some point, he could be here quickly. There’s no definite timetable.”
Marcell Ozuna is in Memphis on a rehab assignment. Girsch said he didn’t know if three or four days would be enough, but he hopes the left fielder will progress quickly.
FOWLER BACK IN LINEUP
Dexter Fowler will return to the ' lineup tonight in center field to face his former team when the Cardinals face the Cubs in the first game of a three-game series at Busch Stadium.
Fowler last started Friday night when he fouled a ball off his foot. He hit a pinch-hit home run in the ninth inning Sunday.
The Cards and Cubs are tied for first place in the National League Central Division with Milwaukee trailing by one game.
Otherwise, the lineup is much the same as it has been with Tommy Edman leading off. Adam Wainwright will be on the mound facing Yu Darvish.
Cardinals' lineup:
1. Tommy Edman, 3B
2. Dexter Fowler, CF
3. Jose Martinez, RF
4. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Kolten Wong, 2B
7. Tyler O'Neill, LF
8. Matt Wieters, C
9. Adam Wainwright, P
Cubs' lineup:
1. Robel Garcia, 2B
2. Jason Heyward, RF
3. Kris Bryant, 3B
4. Anthony Rizzo, 1B
5. Javier Baez, SS
6. Victor Caratini, C
7. Kyle Schwarber, LF
8. Ian Happ, CF
9. Yu Darvish, P
