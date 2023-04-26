SAN FRANCISCO — Turns out even Paul Goldschmidt cannot do everything.

The reigning National League MVP attempted to single-handedly turn the wheel around on the Cardinals’ disastrous road trip along the West Coast, but his two homers and four hits were not enough to outdrive another set of jarring mistakes. The alignment is off.

An error in center field and a wild pitch conspired to help San Francisco break a tie game in the fifth inning and then pull away for a 7-3 victory Wednesday night at Oracle Park. Goldschmidt provided four of the Cardinals’ seven hits through eight innings and all of their runs on two solo homers. In the ninth inning, Goldschmidt came to the plate with one out and the bases loaded — a swing away from a jolt of confidence the Cardinals crave — and he grounded into a double play.

After Goldschmidt already had his 24th career multi-homer game by the third inning, the Giants then scored the next seven runs to put themselves in position to sweep the four-game series Thursday afternoon.

The three wins so far in the Cardinals' visit to San Francisco have completed one of the longest rallies ever. The Giants have tied the Cardinals in their all-time record, 358-358, since moving west to San Francisco in 1958.

The Giants forced a winner-take-all Thursday in the best-of-717 series.

Or something.

Goldschmidt homered in the first inning and opened the third inning with a second homer. He doubled in the fifth, singled in the eighth, and in neither inning did he get as far as third base. Nolan Arenado struck out twice in the early innings, and with Goldschmidt in scoring position and a game to reclaim, the Cardinals’ third baseman went 0 for 2 without getting the ball out of the infield.

On the same day the Cardinals sent prospect Jordan Walker to Class AAA Memphis to bring clarity to the outfield and commit to a regular starters, the trio of outfielders combined to go 0 for 9, but Alec Burleson, Tyler O’Neill, and Lars Nootbaar drew walks in the ninth to do what the Cardinals had not in awhile: make things interesting.

Paul DeJong delivered an RBI double to recast the final score.

Giants 7, Pauls 3.

Lefty Steven Matz had one inning, the fourth inning, unwind on him to erase the 2-0 lead provided by Goldschmidt’s homers. The dive back into the abyss for the Cardinals began in the fifth when a fly ball to center to that was not caught. It was the third time in three games vs. the Giants that a play not made led directly to the go-ahead run.

Hicks reappears in high-leverage spot

It was a short, even subtle part of a longer answer late Tuesday night, but it gave a peek into what was ahead Wednesday.

While lauding the outing by lefty Genesis Cabrera, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol referenced the possibility of getting the “best version” of Cabrera along with the “best version” of Jordan Hicks. Ten days earlier, the manager had talked to Hicks about the possibility to finding his mechanics and command in low-leverage spots or even entertaining the idea of going to Class AAA Memphis for innings to correct his control.

The Cardinals, struggling as they are, had some low-leverage spots to give Hicks, and within the past few days, Marmol has dropped comments like the one above that the right-hander was throwing his way back into more prominent assignments. Part of that was going to be out of necessity — this winding road trip was going to leave some key innings exposed — and part of that was from how Hicks rapidly adjusted and succeeded to throwing from a different spot on the pitching rubber.

That’s when the fifth inning arrived.

Into a 2-2 tie came Hicks as the first reliever to follow Matz. He flashed his fastball quickly, struck out the first batter he faced and then got nicked with a flare to right field. The inning grew more complex for Hicks when center fielder Nootbaar had a fly ball glance off his glove in center field. Nootbaar and Burleson were both calling for the ball and crossed into each other's field of vision just before the ball hit Nootbaar's glove and dropped.

That error put two runners on base. A wild pitch took care of the rest.

Ahead in the count 0-2, Hicks let fly a slider that veered from the strike zone, set catcher Willson Contreras lunging after it, and then ricocheted past him for a wild pitch. That allowed Mitch Haniger to score from third and break the 2-2 tie.

Hicks struck out four batters, and would have thrown at least 1 2/3 innings scoreless if a catch was made in center field.

Or, if a wild pitch had been avoided.

Matz runs into sideways inning

By the second batter of the first inning, the Cardinals were already playing the infield in as if freezing that runner at third base might prove the difference.

Matz allowed a double to the leadoff hitter and a quick stolen base to deal with a runner at third base in a shorter time that it appeared he had trouble with the PitchCom device. Twice before Matz threw a pitch in competition, the Cardinals had conversations with the home-plate umpire, and after warming up for the first inning, Matz walked over to chat with the umpire. It wasn’t long after that Contreras stopped to fiddle with the PitchCom.

With the runner at first, the infield in, Matz handled the rest of the inning.

He got two ground-outs and a strikeout to keep San Francisco from scoring, and he kept going through three innings, slipping around some trouble of his own making with walks. In the third inning, he left the bases loaded by getting a fly-out from No. 5 hitter Mitch Haniger.

And then Matz, 0-3 entering the game, stepped into the trap inning.

He’s had them before this season.

LaMonte Wade Jr. got it started by opening the fourth with a solo homer. Two outs later, a single by No. 9 hitter and early season applicant for Cardinals nemesis Blake Sabol, a Rule 5 pick, singled. Two more singles followed and the two-run lead Matz had was gone — all with two outs and mostly with two strikes. Wade’s homer was on two strikes, as was Austin Slater’s RBI single and Thairo Estrada’s single.

Matz had a full count and two outs when Slater slashed a curveball to right field that scored Sabol and tied the game.

In his four innings, Matz allowed two runs on six hits and three walks, and all of the runs came in that fourth inning. He finished his game having stranded seven runners.

The traffic coupled with the deep counts meant it took 90 pitches to get 12 outs.

Goldschmidt nails double, second to Hammer

With two homers already in the box score, Goldschmidt dropped a double down the right-field line in the fifth inning to put himself second only Hank Aaron in slugging while visiting San Francisco.

Aaron had 51 extra-base hits as a visiting player in San Francisco, the most of anyone since 1958, the year the Giants moved west to Northern California. He was already the leader for home runs by an opponent at Oracle Park, and with two in his first two at-bats he moved up to 15 at the ballpark by the bay.

But toss in those years at Candlestick Park and Goldschmidt still shines in the City.

Goldschmidt started Wednesday’s game with 41 extra-base hits in his career at San Francisco. His 44 extra-base hits by the end of the fifth inning tied longtime Arizona standout Luis Gonzalez and Dodgers third baseman Ron Cey for the most as a visitor, second only to Aaron, the game’s all-time leader in total bases.

The homers allowed Goldschmidt to drive himself in. The one-out double gave his teammates at least two chances to bring him home.

He did not advance past second.

