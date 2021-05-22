Goold: A leading issue for Cardinals is finding reliable relief when chasing, trying to rally

“I can’t pitch them every night,” the manager said. “That goes into the decision. If we’re down in the game, we tie it, we go to Helsley. Those are the guys we use to bring it home. We’re down a run and we have to be able to pitch other guys to hold it there. We can’t go to the same guys every night because if we chase games like that we can’t use the same three or four guys. We need to be able to get contributions from other people to hold it down, hold it close.”

Such assignments are usually how late-inning relievers are made or discovered.

Cabrera has honed his place as the late-inning lefty by performing well in middle-relief roles when the Cardinals were down or tied. It is a similar route Alex Reyes took a year ago to starting October as the closer, or how any reliever from Adam Wainwright in 2006 to Jordan Hicks in 2018 worked there way from the middle out to the ninth. The Cardinals had Hicks cast in the tie-game middle-relief role before elbow trouble resurfaced and shifted Helsley into that role. The Cardinals believe Whitley could serve in higher-leverage spots – if he was more consistent in spots like Friday’s, spots when the team is behind that, if capitalized upon, turn into assignments when the team’s ahead.