Goold: A leading issue for Cardinals is finding reliable relief when chasing, trying to rally

While so much of the focus on the bullpen scrutinizes and dramatizes how it holds a lead or who can handle the ninth inning, a revealing test of any relief depth is what happens when the team is trailing.
Reliable bullpens secure wins. Strong ones buy time to steal wins.
A frontrunner bullpen is different than a contending one.
“Good teams have guys who hold it down when you’re down a run or two and allow you a chance to come back,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said late Friday night. “Because you can’t pitch the same three or four guys every night when it’s close and you’re behind.”
Anchored by Alex Reyes at closer, the Cardinals feel they have a solid relay team when it comes to carrying a lead through the late innings. Being behind is less sure. Their trouble identifying the arms they can count on when they’re chasing an opponent came into clear relief Friday as a taut game ruptured into a 12-3 loss to the archrival Cubs at Busch Stadium. Ten of the Cubs’ dozen runs came against the Cardinals’ bullpen – all after the sixth inning.
The bullpen inherited a tie game in the seventh, botched it, and then allowed eight runs in the eighth to drain any intrigue from the evening. Instead of keeping the game close, a parade of Cardinals relievers showcased the trouble the team has had when veering from the pitchers it calls on to hold leads. Walks mount, inherited runners score, and sometimes it’s both as walks push home inherited runners. The Cardinals’ scramble for reliable relief options will continue as they make at least one move Saturday to activate starter Miles Mikolas and consider others necessary to fortify the bullpen.
“I’ve said this more privately – I’ve experienced it with teams that I’ve had that have won championships,” Shildt said. “Teams that have bullpens that have guys who can come in and keep games close when you’re down typically are really good teams. Because if you’re going to win a lot of games, you’re going to need the guys to bring it home. You can pitch (them) when it’s not their spot. But that’s just not a good recipe for longterm success and their health. So really good teams have guys that (buy time to rally) and we’ve been that.”
Starter Carlos Martinez guided the game to the seventh inning and turned over a 2-2 score to the bullpen for nine outs.
Ryan Helsley, who has moved into the tie or close game role, walked two and allowed two hits to unknot the tie game. The Cubs took that two-run lead into the eighth, and then the Cardinals’ bullpen unraveled. Rookie Kodi Whitley allowed the first two batters he faced to reach base – meaning he’d allowed five consecutive on base over two appearances. An error by Nolan Arenado complicated the inning but wasn’t as costly as the walks. Whitley, Tyler Webb, and Seth Elledge combined to allowed eight runs (seven earned) on six hits and three walks in the eighth inning.
Two of the three outs that trio got came on the bases.
David Bote singled home two runs and was thrown out at second base for the final out of the inning. Three relievers in the Cardinals’ bullpen have not retired the last batter they faced.
Webb entered the game with the bases loaded, and eventually all three inherited runners scored. Through the first quarter of this season, the Cardinals have the fourth-worst inherited runner percentage in the majors. On average this season in the National League, 36 percent of inherited runners score. The league-leading Padres have allowed only 23.1 percent of inherited runners to score. The Cardinals have allowed slightly more than 45 percent of inherited runners to score. Webb has allowed 10 of 17 to score, and Elledge has allowed all six runners he’s inherited to score.
Two of the inherited runners were ushered home by bases-loaded walks.
Webb issued one with his last pitch of the evening and has now allowed 17 runs in his past 10 2/3 innings.
Elledge gave a BB RBI to the first batter he faced.
This season, the Cardinals have had 12 bases-loaded walks – by far the most in the majors this season. With more than four months to play, the Cardinals already have more bases-loaded walks this season than they had in all but four of the past 46 seasons.
At the start of a stretch of 17 games in 17 days, Shildt opted not to go to his late-inning relievers like Gio Gallegos and Genesis Cabrera without the lead so that they’d be available later in the series or more often in the coming week to protect leads, not be part of the search party for one.
“I can’t pitch them every night,” the manager said. “That goes into the decision. If we’re down in the game, we tie it, we go to Helsley. Those are the guys we use to bring it home. We’re down a run and we have to be able to pitch other guys to hold it there. We can’t go to the same guys every night because if we chase games like that we can’t use the same three or four guys. We need to be able to get contributions from other people to hold it down, hold it close.”
Such assignments are usually how late-inning relievers are made or discovered.
Cabrera has honed his place as the late-inning lefty by performing well in middle-relief roles when the Cardinals were down or tied. It is a similar route Alex Reyes took a year ago to starting October as the closer, or how any reliever from Adam Wainwright in 2006 to Jordan Hicks in 2018 worked there way from the middle out to the ninth. The Cardinals had Hicks cast in the tie-game middle-relief role before elbow trouble resurfaced and shifted Helsley into that role. The Cardinals believe Whitley could serve in higher-leverage spots – if he was more consistent in spots like Friday’s, spots when the team is behind that, if capitalized upon, turn into assignments when the team’s ahead.
“That’s how you groom your bullpen,” Shildt said. “It also allows you when … there are days when you really have a couple (relievers) off, you have to go to somebody and backfill the bullpen. Someone has to be able to bring that home.”
A move will be forced upon the bullpen Saturday as the Cardinals bring Mikolas back from the injured list to start his first game since the 2019 National League Championship Series.
Other moves being considered are choices.
Daniel Ponce de Leon, back from the injured list, pitched a scoreless inning Friday and Shildt said the “seal’s broken” on the righthander’s return and they’ll “see what we have.” He has experience pitching in middle-relief, long relief, and chasing relief. With Martinez and Mikolas back in the rotation, the Cardinals could return John Gant to the bullpen, and he has excelled when leaned on to defuse troublesome innings or hold teams close. Andrew Miller has made strides this week toward a return, and the urgency to pair a second lefty with Cabrera has increased as Webb’s struggles have intensified.
Gant, Ponce de Leon, and Webb are all out of options, and the front office has expressed reluctance passing players through waivers this year in the season.
“I get the point,” Shildt said, referencing repeated questions Friday about the bullpen. “You don’t want to continue to look at something that’s not working. You want to think of something from a different perspective, and clearly I’ll continue to do that.”