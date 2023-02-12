Recorded in Jupiter, Florida, on the eve of the Cardinals' opening their 2023 spring training with the first official workouts, the 11th season of the Best Podcast in Baseball begins as it traditionally does: with 10 (or so) questions facing the Cardinals as spring blooms.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold and sports columnist Benjamin Hochman go question by question in a preview of the decisions and dilemmas welcoming the Cardinals to Florida, from who plays center field to who wins lefty relief roles in the bullpen, who can make the most of the World Baseball Classic opportunity to what to make of prospect Jordan Walker's chances.

