Goold: Cardinals' trade pursuits restricted by their data-driven aversion to risk

Check out the highlights from Derrick Goold’s Cardinals chat with readers. The full transcript of the chat can be found here.

Q: Do umpires see any kind of grading system of their strike zone after their turn behind the plate? If so, do they see it after each turn or at the end of the years? Any info you can provide here would be great. Thank you for what you do!

A: They do, yes. MLB audits and shares that review with the umpires. It's a grading system, and it is used for some postseason assignments, at last check. They see it throughout the season, and if there are egregious misses they hear from a supervisor. Many years ago, several reporters, including me, had a chance to hear about this process and go through how umpires are reviews -- not just for strike zones, but for, example, how they call baseline plays, or how they should call a double play at first base like Goldschmidt pulled off. They are under ongoing evaluation.

Q: Is this organization willing to squander away a superstar year by Goldschmidt and Arenado in order to maintain their consistency model rather than push harder for a title?

A: That honestly seems like a false dilemma. Once again, the Cardinals have a business model, and I've spent a lot of my career explaining it: They don't push all-in on any season because they don't want to capsize future seasons. You can see how this plays out, right? They needed a cleanup hitter in the worst way, so they went and got Marcell Ozuna -- in part because they had control of his contract for more than one year. (Again, not all-in, because it would help multiple years.) But that trade came at the cost of Gallen and Alcantara -- two starters they could really use right now. If you want to unwind that trade, then you also have to recognize the pressure they were under to get a cleanup hitter. They have reached beyond their planned payroll coming out of a pandemic and into a potential lockout to add Arenado -- so is that an all-in move? They were only guaranteed one year of him. Or, was it a bet that he would stick around for the life of his contract, like Goldschmidt, and give them multiple years of performance.

That's the way to think about the Cardinals. Their goal, again, is to win the division, and to contend for it every year. But they're not going to see some spike in spending borrowing from next year's payroll or some wild trade to potentially upgrade for the moment at the cost of the immediate future. So, no, Walker for Pitcher Du Jour A isn't happening, and neither is a trade involving Liberatore. But in the past three years they have moved pitching for help, it's just not been short-term, splashy help, and maybe that's hurt them in the court of public opinion. Because it gives the impression they lack the urgency that buzzes the short-attention spans and immediate gratification of Twitter.

They are not a team that focuses on one year at the expense of another because they've seen other teams do that and during the randomness of October fall short, and continue to fall.

Q: All the “experts” think the Cardinals farm system is very shallow. Beyond the top prospects is very little talent. How can Mo make a trade for a solid starter without relinquishing top prospects?

A: The good news for the Cardinals is they're not trading with the expert baseball writers. They're trading with other teams. That means they'll be going with what other team think of individual players and not entirely where they rank on a third party scale. And in talking with some scouts over the past few weeks, they do see some percolating depth there in the Cardinals system that aren't being mentioned in the rankings, or that maybe suggest that the rankings need an update. The Cardinals currently have five prospects on MLB Pipeline's Top 100. Walker and Gorman are ranked 24th and 25th, respectively.

So here are the NL Central standings, ranked by Top 100 prospects:

Pirates 5 (3 top 25)

Cardinals 5 (2 top 25)

Reds 4 (zero top 25)

Cubs 3 (1 top 25)

Brewers 3 (zero top 50!)

Graceffo is getting some attention from teams. McGreevy has some fans when it comes to other clubs looking for young pitching. The Cardinals have a proven track record when it comes to developing pitching, and other teams see Alcantara, Gallen, Gomber, Gonzales, and Wick with the Cubs, and see the chance to get pitching they aren't developing. Masyn Winn is not a prospect the Cardinals are eager to move, but he is one that baseball thinks is showing a higher upside with each passing week. And then Mike Antico at Class A. He's already got 34 stolen bases, plays the field well, and I had a scout recently mention to me that he might be a sleeper more people should be talking about.

There is talent to be traded. The Cardinals are helped by their track record. They are also restricted by their own risk aversion.

Q: How likely is it that we have possibly seen the last time Flaherty pitches in a Cardinal uniform? It seems he isn’t very happy in STL and continues to be on the IL. Also, do you think he just really believes he has been disrespected and doesn’t want to pitch for STL and wants free agency? Thanks

A: It seems premature to suggest that he won't pitch again for the Cardinals. As of this morning, he experienced a "dead arm." Pitchers experience that during spring training, and it comes with some rest and then the recover. We'll know more after the doctors look at him today -- but we won't be able to know that until it happens. If it remains a "dead arm," then rest and he's back, just having to build that pitch count again.

He's not happy being injured. He has said as much. He burns to compete -- and he's frustrated that the great season he had at his fingertips in 2021 was taken by injury and he hasn't been the same since. He has expressed those frustrations clearly, and he has even talked honestly about how it's been difficult for him at times to be patient.

That would be true if he was a Tampa Bay Ray or a Los Angeles Angel.

Having covered the entirety of his career, from draft to debut, prospect to potential All-Star, I have not once heard him say he wants out of the Cardinals. Nope. In fact, his relationship and feelings about Bob Gibson are too often ignored when it comes to discussing his appreciation for what being a Cardinal has brought to him. If he wants to pitch close to home someday, then who are we to blame him for that and yet suggest Max Scherzer wanted to do the same, just because his home is closer to ours?

There are places, specifically online, where no matter how much Flaherty embraces being a Cardinal (and he has), people who profess to be fans of the Cardinals go to great lengths to not embrace him.

You ask me, "Do you think he just really believes he has been disrespected?" He doesn't have to believe that. Evidence of that is ample on social media. Some of the tweets and comments directed at him by a small vocal minority of people who claim to be Cardinals fans -- or to reporters who write about him -- are toxic, intolerant, ill-informed, and some are far worse than those three adjectives. Take a look for yourself, and consider whether you'd feel disrespected if they were aimed at you. Have to keep in mind that a small group on Twitter does not speak for an entire fan base, no matter how loud it tries to be and appalling the comments are.

Q: I don’t understand why Woodford wasn’t next up after Flaherty had to leave after just 2 innings. I knew going into the game that our bullpen options were limited. Your thoughts?

A: You and me both. The reluctance to use Woodford is an ongoing topic of conversation in the manager's office with the media. Why he doesn't have a more prominent spot for a bullpen in need, I think, is a fair question to continue to pursue, and when a slider doesn't have the shape that they want but that sinker does get outs, then maybe the outs should be the focus. Oliver Marmol offers detailed, metric-driven answers on the usage, and he's the one making the call, of course. We're the ones who can continue to ask the questions. So we do.

